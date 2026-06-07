French Open Final Live Updates: Alexander Zverev vs. Flavio Cobolli

Zverev is seeking the ever-elusive first major of his career while Cobolli can surge all the way to world No. 5 with a win Sunday.

. Will it be the ever-tried, ever-failed German Alexander Zverev, who has advanced to three major finals in his career previously and lost all three?

Or will Italian Flavio Cobolli, who has already announced his arrival by breaking into the top-10 with a run to the final, cement himself as a contender for future majors with a triumph at Roland Garros in his maiden major final? Both men are well-rested—Zverev and Cobolli have dropped just four sets combined all tournament—and Cobolli advanced to the final after semifinal opponent Matteo Arnaldi was a walkover due to a viral illness.

Both are adept on the clay and have split their two meetings on the surface this season, meaning the French Open final is the grudge match. Follow along withTim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University.

When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.





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