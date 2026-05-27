French Olympic Gymnast Gael Da Silva Dies in Road Accident at 41

Gael Da Silva, the French Olympic gymnast who won bronze at the 2012 European Championships, has died in a road accident. He was 41. Da Silva leaves behind his wife and three children. He had previously overcome a serious motorcycle accident in 2004 to return to competition.

Former French Olympic gymnast Gael Da Silva , known affectionately as Gaou to friends and fans, has tragically passed away in a road accident . The 41-year-old leaves behind his wife, Camille, and their three children: Hugo, 12, Jules, nine, and Lou, six.

His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the gymnastics community, with tributes pouring in from fellow athletes and officials. The news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, and many took to social media to express their grief and share memories of Da Silva's vibrant personality and dedication to the sport. Da Silva's career highlight came in 2012 when he claimed a bronze medal in the floor exercise at the European Championships in Montpellier.

That same year, he represented France at the London Olympics, where the men's team finished eighth. His journey to the top was not without adversity. In 2004, he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident after being hit by a car, which left him with severe injuries to his right leg. He underwent multiple surgeries and had to relearn how to walk.

Reflecting on that period, he once said: 'My first stroke of luck was being knocked down by a firefighter who was able to prevent me from losing all my blood. The second was that my mother convinced the surgeon to operate normally, inserting a pin in the femur rather than a prosthesis. From my hospital bed, I saw the gym slipping away, but I didn't want to stop there.

Without it, I don't know what I would have done with my life. That's what motivated me to get out of there quickly.

' His remarkable recovery and return to elite gymnastics inspired many. After retiring from competitive gymnastics, Da Silva remained active in the sport, working as a technical sales representative for Gymnova, a company that supplies gymnastics equipment. He was also a devoted father, and his son Jules has shown great promise as a young gymnast, following in his father's footsteps.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Da Silva had attended the French Team Championships in Amiens just days before the accident, where he was seen cheering on athletes and connecting with the next generation of gymnasts. His legacy is not only in his medals but in the resilience he displayed throughout his life and the warmth he shared with everyone around him. The gymnastics world has lost a true fighter and a beloved figure





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