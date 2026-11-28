Terry Kanmacher faces murder charges for killing Lauren Becker outside an Omaha daycare. Police cite past online stalking and detailed warnings from the victim prior to the violent attack.

Omaha police have formally charged 21-year-old French national Terry Kanmacher with traveling to the United States to murder 22-year-old daycare worker Lauren Becker. The homicide occurred on a Tuesday morning outside the entrance to the Kids Can Community Center, marking the end of a violent chapter that began with an online relationship three years prior.

Details of the Vicious Parking Lot Attack

Investigators revealed that Kanmacher allegedly lay in wait in the parking lot for approximately 45 minutes before Becker arrived at work. He then attacked her with a stabbing, a act Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer described as both vicious and gruesome. The assault took place just outside classroom windows where children were present during the school day.

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To protect the students from witnessing the brutality of the scene, a teacher quickly closed the classroom blinds. This swift action likely shielded the children from the worst aspects of the crime scene, though the tragedy remains devastating for the community and the victim's loved ones.

Background of the Online Relationship and Stalking

The connection between Kanmacher and Becker originated in 2023 through an online relationship. During that summer, Kanmacher traveled from France to Omaha for a two-week stay. However, Becker ended any potential romantic involvement in September of that year.

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Following the breakup, Becker reported receiving threats from Kanmacher online. These reports were made in October, after Kanmacher had already returned to France. Retired police officer Robert Butler, who initially handled Becker's concerns in 2023, documented these early warnings before passing away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

Chief Schmaderer noted that Becker's concerns were very detail-oriented. He stated that many of the specific details Becker provided earlier mirrored the events that ultimately took place. The police chief emphasized that it was clear Becker had ended the hope of a relationship and lived in genuine fear of Kanmacher.

The Murder Plot and Immediate Arrest

Despite ending the relationship, Kanmacher returned to the United States with lethal intent. He arrived in Omaha on November 22 using a travel passport and initially stayed at an Airbnb location. His plans shifted from a casual visit to a targeted homicide shortly after his arrival.

After committing the murder, Kanmacher altered his departure schedule. He was originally scheduled to fly out of Kansas City, Missouri, on November 30. Instead, he attempted to leave from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested him there on Tuesday morning.

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Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The loss of Lauren Becker has deeply affected the Omaha community and the staff at the Kids Can Community Center. Authorities have provided condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues who had the privilege of knowing her.

Investigators credited the initial reports from 2023, handled by the late Officer Butler, with providing critical leads. These earlier records allowed homicide detectives to connect the dots between the online threats and the eventual physical attack. The case highlights the dangers of digital stalking escalating into real-world violence, prompting a swift judicial response to ensure public safety.