French Mother Faces Pretrial Detention in Portugal for Abandoning Children in the Wood

Marine Rousseau and her partner Marc Ballabriga accused of child endangerment and abandonment. The children were blindfolded and left in the Portuguese woods for several hours before being found. Rousseau is currently being held in the notorious Tires Prison for pretrial detention.

The mother who abandoned her children blindfolded in the Portuguese woods has been sent to the country's toughest women's prison for pretrial detention. Two brothers, aged five and four, were discovered crying on a rural road between the Portuguese towns of Alcacer do Sal and Comporta on May 19, carrying backpacks with food and water but no identity documents.

Their French mother, 41-year-old Marine Rousseau, and stepfather Marc Ballabriga, 55, were arrested for allegedly abandoning the schoolboys, hundreds of miles from their home in Colmar, eastern France. The boys explained to authorities that their parents told them they were going to play a game to 'drive away the devil'.

Rousseau and Ballabriga had blindfolded them and took them to the wooded area, before telling them they could only remove their eye covers once they had found a knife the couple had buried in the ground. The boys were digging around in the dirt for several minutes before the older boy removed their blindfolds and realised they were alone





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Marine Rousseau Marc Ballabriga Abandonment Child Endangerment Portuguese Prison French Mother

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