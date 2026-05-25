French Mother and Partner Accused of Abandoning Blindfolded Children in Portuguese Woods

A 41-year-old French mother and her 55-year-old partner have been arrested and sent to a women's prison for pretrial detention after their two blindfolded children were found alone in the Portuguese woods.

A 41-year-old French mother and her 55-year-old Portuguese partner have been arrested and sent to the country's toughest women's prison for pretrial detention after their two blindfolded children were found wandering alone in the woods of Portugal.

Marine Rousseau, the French mother, and her partner Marc Ballabriga have been accused of child endangerment and abandonment after allegedly leading her two children on a blindfolded journey deep into the Portuguese woods to supposedly play a game. The children, aged five and four, were discovered crying and terrified by a local couple who took them in and called the police.

Rousseau has been held in the notorious Tires Prison in Portugal for several days, while Ballabriga remains on the run, as he continues to post strange social media videos about the 'end of the world' and conspiracy theories. The children were brought back to a hospital for a full health assessment, where a toxicology report revealed they had not been drugged by their parents.

The father of the children, who only had limited visitation rights since his divorce, has spoken out for the first time, urging media restraint and respect for the children's privacy as the investigation continues. Rousseau and Ballabriga appeared to have no known connection to Portugal, with the couple traveling over 310 miles from their home in eastern France to take the children to the woods.

They were arrested after the children were found, with Rousseau being held in one of Portugal's toughest women's prisons due to her own alleged involvement in the incident





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Abandoned Children Blindfolded Portuguese Woods Child Endangerment Pretrial Detention Tires Prison

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French Mother Faces Pretrial Detention in Portugal for Abandoning Children in the WoodMarine Rousseau and her partner Marc Ballabriga accused of child endangerment and abandonment. The children were blindfolded and left in the Portuguese woods for several hours before being found. Rousseau is currently being held in the notorious Tires Prison for pretrial detention.

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