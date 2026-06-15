French Montana Steps Up to Help Taxi Driver After Knicks Championship Celebration Turns Destructive

French Montana offers financial assistance to a taxi driver whose vehicle was vandalized during New York Knicks' NBA Finals victory celebrations. The rapper seeks to help the driver get back on his feet after the incident.

The New York Knicks have finally returned to glory. For the first time since 1973, the franchise has won an NBA championship, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

The decisive Game 5 took place on June 13, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, where Jalen Brunson erupted for 45 points to earn Finals MVP honors. The final score of 94-90 sparked immediate celebrations across the city, with fans flooding from bars, apartments, and the arena itself into the streets of Manhattan. The jubilation was unparalleled, as generations of Knicks fans who had endured decades of mediocrity and heartbreak finally saw their team reach the pinnacle.

However, the celebrations were not without their downsides. In the chaos, a taxi driver found himself surrounded by a mob of revelers who climbed onto his vehicle, jumping and dancing until the taxi sustained significant damage. The driver, a hardworking immigrant supporting his family, could only watch in shock as his car was effectively destroyed in minutes. Video of the incident spread rapidly on social media, showing the helplessness of the driver and the disregard of some fans for property.

Enter French Montana, the Moroccan-American rapper known for hits like Unforgettable and his deep ties to New York City. French, a die-hard Knicks fan often seen courtside at games, took to social media to offer help. Somebody find him for me so we can help him get back on his feet, he wrote, posting the video. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance quickly responded, confirming that the driver is a union member and offering to connect French with him.

This act of kindness from a hip-hop star has been widely praised as a gesture of community support amid the wild celebrations. The game itself was a masterclass from Brunson, who scored 45 points including clutch baskets in the final minutes. The Spurs fought hard, with Victor Wembanyama putting up 30 points and 15 rebounds, but the Knicks defense held strong. After the final buzzer, confetti rained down as players embraced.

The celebration spilled outside, where thousands gathered. The taxi driver incident occurred near the arena, where traffic was gridlocked. The video shows fans climbing on the taxis roof, hood, and trunk, causing dents and broken windows. The driver, later identified as a union member from the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, sat inside unable to move.

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, has been a fixture at Knicks games for years. He often performs at halftime shows and is friends with players. His offer to assist the driver quickly gained traction, with many praising his generosity. The Taxi Workers Alliance expressed gratitude and is facilitating the connection.

This act underscores the spirit of New York, where celebrities step up to help everyday citizens. The Knicks victory was a culmination of years of building around Jalen Brunson, who joined the team in 2022 and led them to consistent playoff appearances before breaking through this season. The Finals series was tightly contested, with the Spurs pushing the Knicks to the brink in several games, but New Yorks resilience paid off.

The city will officially honor the team with a parade down the Canyon of Heroes on Thursday morning, June 18, as millions are expected to line the streets to cheer their champions. This story, combining sports triumph with a heartwarming intervention by a local celebrity, encapsulates the highs and lows of a championship celebration.

French Montanas offer to help the taxi driver not only resolves a personal tragedy but also shows the power of community and celebrity influence in redirecting the narrative from destruction to support. As the Knicks prepare for their parade, the taxi drivers story serves as a reminder that even in victory, compassion matters





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