France-based vertical video drama app Storyshort has opened up a €1M ($1.1M) funding round 'to accelerate across the French-speaking world.'

Storyshort has opened up a €1M funding round “to accelerate across the French-speaking world. ” Independent French M&A and corporate finance advisory firm VIFCO is supporting the action.

Storyshort says it has produced 54 original series and gained more than 90 million views from its three biggest shows, prompting the raise. Olympic Gold Medalist & 'Love Is Blind: France' Presenter Teddy Riner Enters French Presidential Race Storyshort plans to use money from the raise on hiring creative and technical staff, speeding up production and finance user acquisition. Initially, the cash will be used in France, the Belgium, Switzerland, Quebec in Canada and French-speaking Africa.

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“Micro-drama is changing the way an entire generation watches fiction,” said Storyshort co-founders Adrien Couttinaud and Alexandre Perrin in a statement. Today, stories are written in Beijing or Los Angeles, then translated for French-speaking audiences.

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“We believe that more than 300 million French speakers deserve series designed, written and shot for them, with local talent. This funding round must give us the means to build that champion. ” Europe is trailing behind China and the U.S. in microdrama space, but there are increasingly more apps and studios popping up as the medium grows.

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