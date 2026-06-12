French Man Convicted in Fatal Mauling of Pregnant Girlfriend by Illegally Imported Pit Bull

A French court convicted Christophe Ellul of involuntary manslaughter after his illegally imported pit bull killed his pregnant girlfriend in 2019. DNA evidence confirmed the dog, Curtis, was responsible. Ellul received a suspended sentence, and the dog was ordered euthanized but remains in kennel custody. Animal activists are calling for the dog's release to a shelter.

A French court has convicted Christophe Ellul, 51, of involuntary manslaughter following the 2019 fatal mauling of his six-month-pregnant girlfriend, Elisa Pilarski, by his illegally imported American Pit Bull Terrier, Curtis.

The incident occurred in the Retz forest near Villers-Cotterêts when Pilarski, 29, was walking the dog. She had called Ellul minutes before her death to report being bitten and being unable to control the animal. Her body was discovered with approximately 40 bite wounds, including ten on her neck, nine on her left arm, and nineteen on her right arm, with parts of her scalp and right thigh missing.

DNA tests conclusively identified Curtis as the attacker, excluding the involvement of sixty-two hunting hounds and the couple's other five dogs that were also present in the area. Ellul had argued the dog was not aggressive and attempted to blame hunting dogs, but scientific evidence disproved his claims. He received a four-year suspended sentence, and the court ordered Curtis to be euthanized.

However, the dog has remained alive in a kennel for over six years pending appeals. A recent report described his living conditions as a four-square-meter enclosed space with a six-square-meter yard, noting his satisfactory physical state, shiny coat, weight gain, and absence of suffering. Animal activism has since grown, with an online petition garnering over 80,000 signatures demanding Curtis be transferred to a shelter instead of being put down.

The case highlights France's strict laws prohibiting the import of pit bulls, classified as dangerous breeds. The tragedy also echoes a separate recent incident in Florida where Jodi Cowan, 50, was dragged to death by two pit bulls while walking her small dog, underscoring ongoing concerns about the breed's potential for lethal aggression





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Pit Bull Attack Involuntary Manslaughter Illegal Dog Import Pregnant Woman Killed

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I'm truly sorry,' Man convicted of hitting, killing teen girl seeks paroleA man convicted of falling asleep at the wheel, driving onto a curb and killing a teen girl went before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Read more »

San Jose man convicted of insurance fraud for filing claim for collision he causedThe man faces jail time for fraud, vandalism and reckless driving charges.

Read more »

Man Convicted of Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Fellow High School AthleteA 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing a fellow high school athlete.

Read more »

French Man Convicted After Illegally Imported Pit Bull Kills Pregnant GirlfriendA French court sentenced Christophe Ellul to a suspended four-year term for the 2019 killing of his pregnant girlfriend by his illegally imported pit bull, Curtis. DNA evidence confirmed the dog's responsibility despite Ellul's claims, leading to a euthanasia order for the animal and sparking activist outcry.

Read more »