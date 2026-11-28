Terry Kanmacher allegedly waited 45 minutes before allegedly stabbing Lauren Becker outside her Omaha daycare, then tried to flee the United States, police say.

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, 22, was stabbed to death on Tuesday morning as she was walking into her job at an Omaha, Nebraska, daycare center, where her alleged killer waited for 45 minutes before stabbing her, police said during a news conference. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old French national Terry Kanmacher, had been living in France before he arrived in Omaha and allegedly killed Becker.