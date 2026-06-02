Mathilde Panot, head of La France Insoumise in the National Assembly, claims France was never white or Christian, rejecting historical facts and accusing the far-right of fantasizing about a non-existent past.

A leading leftist figure in the French National Assembly has ignited controversy by asserting that France was never a white and Christian nation, dismissing the notion as a fantasy promoted by the far-right.

Mathilde Panot, who leads Jean-Luc Mélenchon's La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party in the lower house of parliament, not only championed the vision of a New France but also implied that the old France never truly existed. Speaking to Le Média, the deputy for Val-de-Marne's 10th constituency argued that the political left must never concede any ground to the far-right, as accepting their premises only makes extremist views socially acceptable.

Despite France's deep Christian heritage dating back to the conversion of Clovis I in the 5th century, Panot claimed that the right-wing fantasizes about a France that has never existed: a white France, a Christian France, one being invaded by unknown others. She insisted that the only way to defeat the far-right is to remain steadfast in principles and refuse to yield on issues like racism and immigration.

Anyone who cedes ground, she warned, actually helps the far-right advance by playing into their ideological framework





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France La France Insoumise Mathilde Panot Immigration National Identity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Christian Pulisic Is Not the USMNT’s World Cup CaptainTim Ream will captain the USMNT, but what does a soccer captain actually do?

Read more »

USMNT beats Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warmup as Christian Pulisic leads the wayPulisic ended his five-month scoring drought with a goal and an assist in the Americans' next-to-last World Cup warmup match.

Read more »

Christian Pulisic wastes no time ending five-month goal drought in huge USMNT weight liftedHis smooth finish past Mory Diaw marked the high point of what was an excellent 45-minute performance from Pulisic before he was subbed off at halftime along with nine other USMNT starters.

Read more »

USMNT star Christian Pulisic finally ends lengthy goal drought in win over SenegalChristian Pulisic snapped his months-long goal drought in the 19th minute of the U.S. friendly against Senegal as coach Pochettino praised his play.

Read more »