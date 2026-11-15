French Government Bans Firework Sales Amid Violent Protests

France suspends fireworks sales until November 27th to stop injuries to police and teachers during ongoing nationwide demonstrations and riots.

The French government has officially announced a comprehensive ban on the retail sale of fireworks and firework mortars until at least November 27 th. This decisive administrative measure was implemented in direct response to the continued wave of violent protests that have swept across the nation. The decision aims to curb the escalating physical attacks on law enforcement and educational staff during the fifth consecutive week of demonstrations.

Protest Statistics and Violence Overview

Official government estimates indicate that approximately 106,000 individuals participated in the demonstrations over the weekend. These protests occurred in 134 locations across France, including numerous sites within Paris itself. The movement, which initially originated as a small-scale protest regarding school funding, has since been co-opted by far-left groups. It has now evolved into a full-scale revolt against the state, characterized by increasing levels of aggression and property damage.

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Since the inception of this widespread unrest, the toll on public safety officers has been severe. More than 2,200 police officers and gendarmes have sustained injuries during confrontations with demonstrators and rioters. A primary weapon in these clashes has been the use of fireworks and semi-professional pyrotechnic tubes known as mortiers d'artifice. These devices are specifically designed to launch explosive projectiles with significant force.

Government Restrictions on Pyrotechnics

In response to the violence, the government declared the suspension of sales for category F2 and F3 fireworks. Category F4 fireworks remain strictly reserved for professional pyrotechnicians and will not be available to the general public. The restriction is intended to remove the tools of aggression from the streets immediately. Officials argue that these specific types of devices are no longer being used for legitimate celebrations or festivities.

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A government spokesman emphasized that the right to demonstrate is protected, but the right to injure others is not. The administration stated that these devices are being used primarily to cause harm. Police and gendarmes are frequently targeted by projectiles launched from head height. This tactic is employed both in front of high schools and, in some instances, inside the school buildings themselves.

Targets Include Teachers and Students

The violence has not been limited to law enforcement personnel. Teachers and other school officials have also been injured during demonstrations organized by their own students. This betrayal of educational spaces has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and the public. The use of pyrotechnics within school environments poses a direct threat to the safety of children and staff.

BFMTV reported that officials view the ban as an essential measure to prevent further injuries. The newspaper noted that the situation is becoming ridiculous and unsustainable. The government is taking a hard line to protect the integrity of public education and the safety of those who serve in it. The ban applies to physical stores, aiming to stop the immediate availability of these dangerous items.

Political Calls for Stricter Penalties

While the sales ban addresses the immediate supply of weapons, political figures are calling for legislative changes. The centre-right Républicain mayor has urged the government to pass new legislation. This proposed law would increase criminal penalties for individuals who use firework mortars at public demonstrations. Harsher sentences are intended to deter future attacks on public servants.

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Additionally, the mayor called for measures to limit the ability to sell such products online. The internet has become a primary avenue for procuring restricted pyrotechnic items. Closing this loophole is seen as critical to the effectiveness of the ban. The government must now balance public safety with the enforcement of these new restrictions across all sales channels.