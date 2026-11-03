French Gendarmerie Rescues Stolen Endangered Monkeys from Exotic Park

Elite French officers rescued stolen endangered monkeys from Lescar zoo after a ransom raid. Two primates remain missing as suspects face trial for wildlife trafficking.

Elite gendarmerie officers in France have successfully rescued critically endangered monkeys that were stolen during a targeted night-time raid on Exotic Park in Lescar, south-western France. The intervention by the GIGN unit, which specializes in counter-terror and hostage rescue operations, prevented the illegal sale of the primates on the black market. This action followed a direct threat from kidnappers who demanded a ransom in exchange for the return of the animals.

GIGN Operation Saves Endangered Primates

The stolen group consisted of eight marmosets and five cotton-top tamarins, species that are instantly recognizable by their distinctive white crests and face significant risks of extinction. According to reports from the local prosecutor's office, monitoring of social media platforms revealed that the primates were already being offered for sale. This intelligence confirmed the urgent need for rapid police action while the zoo owner had received a specific ransom demand for their return. Authorities utilized CCTV footage from the zoo and digital geolocation data to identify the individuals responsible for the theft.

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Suspects Arrested After Home Searches

Two men were arrested and currently remain in custody following the investigation led by French authorities. A woman is also being investigated for handling stolen goods but has been released from detention. All three suspects have denied any involvement in the crime. When police conducted searches at the suspects' homes, they discovered eleven additional primates in stable health, along with €1,500 (£1,300) in cash and five illegally held hunting rifles. Despite the successful recovery efforts, two of the monkeys have not been recovered and remain at large. Another monkey managed to escape during the alleged kidnapping attempt and was found taking refuge in the zoo's wallaby enclosure before being safely recovered by staff.

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Zoo Director Details Security Breach

Guillaume Darzacq, the director of Exotic Park, stated that the alleged kidnappers forced entry into the facility shortly before 7:30 pm last Monday. He told the French outlet TF1 that the stolen monkeys represented entire families, including young ones, which would amount to a small fortune on the black market. Mr. Darzacq noted that some of the monkeys had previously been rescued from illegal owners who had mistreated them, while others were born at the zoo. The thieves used a chisel to break through doors and a crowbar to smash through anti-intrusion windows during the operation. The incident highlights the vulnerability of zoological institutions to organized wildlife theft.

Public Support and Ongoing Investigation

In a statement released on Friday night, Exotic Park confirmed that almost all of the monkeys have been recovered by the gendarmerie. The organization expressed gratitude to investigators, zookeepers, and the public for their support during this difficult time. The zoo explicitly denied rumors online that the incident had been staged for publicity or that employees were involved in the theft. They emphasized that false accusations are serious offenses and that staff members are under no suspicion. Every year, zoos in France and around the world fall victim to thefts, and very often the animals are never found. The park remains open to the public as the search continues for the missing primates.