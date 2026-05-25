French Father Refuses to Condemn Ex-Wife for Abandoning Children in Portugal

A French father has refused to condemn his ex-wife for abandoning their two young sons, aged five and four, who were found crying and wandering alone in Portuguese woods. The children's father traveled to Portugal to be reunited with his children after they were reported missing, and he expressed concerns over media attention and the lack of information about the children's whereabouts, considered while the mother and stepfather are awaiting trial for allegedly abandoning the children. The two boys were discovered on a rural road by a local couple, who called the police and had them taken to a hospital for a health assessment, where they were given a clean bill of health.

A French father has refused to condemn his ex-wife for abandoning their two young sons, aged five and four, who were found crying and wandering alone in Portuguese woods.

The children's father traveled to Portugal to be reunited with his children after they were reported missing, and he expressed concerns over media attention and the lack of information about the children's whereabouts, considered while the mother and stepfather are awaiting trial for allegedly abandoning the children. The two boys were discovered on a rural road by a local couple, who called the police and had them taken to a hospital for a health assessment, where they were given a clean bill of health.

A toxicology report showed that the boys had not been drugged by their parents. The family arrived in Portugal with the boys and traveled to various locations, including the Miranda do Corvo region and Alcacer do Sal, before being taken into foster care. The mother and stepfather are accused of child endangerment and abandonment, and the father is facing an additional charge of aggravated assault.

The Portuguese authorities are now set to process the boys' return to their country of origin





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Abandonment Child Endangerment Portugal France Ex-Wife Father Son Hospital Trial

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