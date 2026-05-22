French couple arrested in Portugal for allegedly abandoning their young children in woods

The couple had blindfolded the boys and told them that they were playing a game to 'drive away the devil'. The older boy removed his blindfold and realized that they were all alone.

Chilling CCTV footage has revealed a French couple on their way to abandon their young children in a woodland in Portugal. The mother, 41, and stepfather, 55, were both arrested yesterday for allegedly dumping their young boys, aged five and four, in a woods hundreds of miles from where they grew up.

The boys were found wandering down a rural road between the Portuguese towns of Alcacer do Sal and Comporta on Tuesday evening at around 7pm. The parents were arrested in the city of Fatima, 124 miles north of Alcacer do Sal





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French Couple Abandoning Children Woods In Portugal Blindfolded Boys Playing A Game To Drive Away The Devil

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