French Couple Arrested for Abandoning Children in Portugal

A distraught culture and society, a French couple has been arrested for allegedly abandoning their young sons hundreds of miles from their home in Portugal.

A French couple abandoned their two young sons by dropping them off hundreds of miles from their home in Portugal . The 41-year-old mother and 55-year-old stepfather were arrested following surveillance footage that showed the boys had been left at a petrol station with no money, food, or water.

The boys, aged five and four, were found wandering down a rural road between the towns of Alcácer do Sal and Comporta on Tuesday evening. Despite being traveled over 300 miles with their parents, the boys seemed to have no recollection of their journey





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Abandoning Children Portugal France Child Abandonment Surveillance Footage Petrol Station

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