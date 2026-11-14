French Comté Wins World Cheese Awards After UK Entries Delayed

A 24-month French Comté is crowned world's best cheese after British entries were blocked by EU border rules, ending a 15-year UK winning streak at the global finals.

A 24-month-aged French Comté from the producer Juraflore has been crowned the best cheese in the world at the World Cheese Awards. The victory marks the first time a French product has taken the top prize in 15 years, breaking a long-standing dominance by British entries in this prestigious global competition.

The winning cheese, Forte des Rousses, triumphed amidst significant logistical disruptions that prevented many British competitors from participating. EU import regulations held UK entries at the border, ensuring that no British cheeses reached the final judging rounds in Córdoba, Spain.

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Border Delays Impact British Competition

The absence of UK finalists was a direct result of well-documented challenges in exporting into the European Union, specifically into Spain. John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, confirmed that several British cheese entries failed to arrive on time due to these regulatory hurdles combined with strike disruptions across the country.

Farrand noted that the judging table showed clear evidence of missing entries from Britain. He stated that the organization was aware of the issues and expected to receive the delayed British cheeses in the coming days, though they could not compete for the top honors.

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French Triumph Over Global Contenders

The 24-month Comté defeated a record-breaking 5,330 other cheeses submitted from 45 countries across six continents. The final shortlist of 14 finalists was dominated by traditional producers, with Switzerland and Italy each securing four spots and Spain claiming three places.

The victory for Juraflore represents a rare success for France in this event. Historically, British cheeses have won the title 11 times since the competition began, while French entries have succeeded only eight times. The last British winner was Cornish Kern from Lynher Dairies Cheese Company in 2017.

Tiebreak Protocol Decides the Winner

The judging process was highly competitive, with 270 expert judges from 51 countries narrowing the field through blind tasting sessions. The final stage involved a super jury, which resulted in a three-way tie for first place among the 24-month Comté, an 18-month Le Gruyère AOP from Switzerland, and an Ossau Iraty AOP from France.

All three cheeses received a score of 81. Organizers had to deploy a rare tiebreak protocol to determine the winner, which involved subtracting each cheese's lowest and highest scores from the total points awarded by each panel member.

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Judge Praises Complex Flavor Profile

Judge Rafa Dominguez Gonzalez championed the winning Comté for its unique complexity. He highlighted that the cheese evolves in the mouth with beautiful, nutty, and savory flavors that left a lasting impression. Gonzalez stated that from the moment he tasted it, he knew it was his choice for the top prize.

Jean-Charles Arnaud, the third-generation cheesemaker behind the product, expressed pride in the achievement. He emphasized that the victory belongs to the entire family operation, including milk producers, cheesemakers, and affineurs in the Jura mountains.

British Success in Young Cheesemonger Category

While the main award eluded UK producers, British talent secured victory in the Young Cheesemonger of the Year category. Molly Powell from London's Neal's Yard Dairy won the competition, earning a place on the Academy of Cheese's Level 2 course.

As part of her prize, Powell will be invited to join the judging panel at the World Cheese Awards in 2027. The event continues to recognize diverse dairy productions, including cheeses made from buffalo, cow, goat, sheep, donkey, and camel milk.