Gerard Depardieu will stand trial in the alleged 2018 rape of Charlotte Arnould, who says the French actor assaulted her in his Paris home when she was 22.

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Arnould accused the 77-year-old Depardieu of raping her in 2018 when she was 22 and he was 70. She claims he assaulted her in his Paris home. CATE BLANCHETT MOURNS HOW #METOO GOT 'KILLED VERY QUICKLY,' STILL 'SYSTEMIC LAYER OF ABUSE' French actor, Gerard Depardieu and his lawyer Jeremie Assous leave during a suspension of hearing as part of his trial in which he is accused of sexually abusing two women on March 25, 2025 in Paris, France.

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"I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists," he said, adding,"I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal. " Depardieu also apologized and said,"On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did.