French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting a young actress at his Paris home in 2018.

Gérard Depardieu , for decades one of France’s most celebrated actors, has been ordered to stand trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting a young actress, authorities said Thursday, less than two weeks after the cinema star abandoned his appeal of a sexual assault conviction in a separate case.

Actress Charlotte Arnould was 22 when she accused Depardieu in 2018 of raping her at his Paris home. Eight years later, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled that the actor should face trial over allegations of rape and sexual assault on Aug. 7, 2018, while dismissing allegations relating to a second incident six days later. Depardieu, 77, has denied the rape allegations.

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His lawyer, Delphine Meillet, told The Associated Press that he disputes Thursday’s ruling, without specifying whether he would challenge it before France’s highest court for civil and criminal cases. The ruling upholds part of an investigating judge’s August 2025 decision to send Depardieu to trial. The case has become one of the most prominent in France’s reckoning with sexual violence , as the #MeToo movement has faced resistance in the country, particularly in the arts.