Wildlife officials in North Carolina found a 29-inch blue sucker in the French Broad River, signaling improved water quality and ecosystem recovery after pollution and Hurricane Helene.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologists discovered a rare 29-inch male blue sucker in the French Broad River near Hot Springs on Oct. 21. This sighting provides strong evidence of improving water quality in a river system that had previously suffered from severe industrial pollution. The fish is the first of its species ever documented in the French Broad River or anywhere else in North Carolina.

Rare Species Confirmed in NC Waters

Fisheries biologist Luke Etchison stated that the giant sucker fish species can live longer than 100 years and reach sizes up to 40 inches. They prefer deep and swift water, which makes the French Broad River an ideal home for this species. The discovery is particularly significant because blue suckers are considered an indicator of healthy water quality. Their presence suggests that the river environment has become suitable for sensitive aquatic life after decades of degradation.

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Historical Pollution and Ecological Decline

The French Broad River watershed was once home to more than 76 fish species. Heavy industrial pollution and the construction of dams reduced that number by approximately half. By the 1960s, a section of the river between Brevard and Hendersonville had become so polluted that oxygen levels were too low to support aquatic life. The industrial activities, including paper mills and other manufacturing facilities, created conditions that were lethal for many native species.

Restoration Efforts and Biologist Reactions

Fisheries biologist Dylan Owensby was aboard the boat when the blue sucker was pulled from the river. My first reaction was confusion for a second and then after realizing what it was, I was shocked and in a little bit of disbelief, Owensby said. Owensby said he immediately photographed the fish, worried it might jump out of the boat before the discovery could be documented. He and Etchison had joked for years about someday finding a blue sucker in North Carolina, despite believing the chances were extremely slim.

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Ecosystem Recovery and Future Monitoring

Water quality improved as several manufacturing facilities along the river closed. In 2022, the Wildlife Resources Commission began a project to reintroduce fish species that had disappeared from portions of the river. Biologists collected fish from below three dams and relocated them upstream, where some species had not been documented for more than a century. Blue suckers are what we call an indicator species, Etchison said. When suckers are found, it suggests we have good water quality. It is also a sign that the French Broad River is recovering from Hurricane Helene devastation.

Broader Ecological Benefits and New Discoveries

Wildlife officials say sucker fish play an important role in maintaining healthy river ecosystems. Often called the Salmon of the South, many sucker species migrate upstream during the spring to spawn. Those migrations carry nutrients from larger waterways into smaller streams, benefiting aquatic plants, insects, and other fish species. A recent study by Appalachian State University researchers and state wildlife biologists found that several sucker species serve as hosts for the federally endangered Appalachian elktoe mussel. These mussels help improve water quality by filtering suspended particles and pollutants.

Continued Conservation and Partnership

The blue sucker is not the only unexpected species discovered in the French Broad River watershed. Wildlife biologists have also documented six other fish species that were previously unknown or had disappeared from the watershed. These include the snubnose darter, white bass, brook silverside, stonecat madtom, mountain madtom, and American brook lamprey. State biologists continue to monitor the river to track fish populations, evaluate restoration efforts, and identify rare species. The Wildlife Resources Commission is also partnering with Clemson University and the U.S. Forest Service to study sucker fish movements and populations following Hurricane Helene. We are hopeful that our reintroduction efforts and future dam removals will restore these important sucker migrations to the upper French Broad River and uplift the entire French Broad ecosystem.