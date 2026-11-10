French Boy Insults Macron on Live TV Amid Paris Protests

An eight-year-old's profane insults about Emmanuel Macron on live French TV drew police union anger and a regret statement from Franceinfo.

A young French boy has become a media sensation after using profane insults against Emmanuel Macron on live television during a protest in Paris. The incident took place on Saturday, November 7, when a reporter approached eight-year-old Marcel, who had attended the rally with his father, and asked him why he was there.

Marcel immediately launched into a tirade against the French president and the police. When the reporter asked him not to use profanity on live TV, the boy continued his outburst, saying he was protesting because the government refuses to listen to students who are demonstrating. The remarks quickly drew backlash from police unions and an apology from the broadcaster, Franceinfo.

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How the Franceinfo Live Exchange Unfolded

The exchange was broadcast live on Franceinfo while the reporter was covering the rally in Paris. Marcel answered the question with a direct insult aimed at Emmanuel Macron, comparing the president to the police officers he said he disliked.

The reporter then attempted to intervene and asked the child to stop using profanity on air. Marcel did not stop. Instead, he repeated his criticism and linked his anger to the government's stance toward students, who have been at the centre of the protest movement.

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After the intense public reaction, the management of Franceinfo expressed regret over the broadcast comment. The channel acknowledged that interviewing a young child during a live programme was a mistake and said its editorial guidelines have been thoroughly reviewed.

Police Unions Condemn Insults Toward Macron and Officers

The Alliance Police Union publicly condemned the boy's remarks as disrespect toward law enforcement. Stanislas Gaudon, a representative of the union, speaking to CNEWS, said that the many insulting words circulating in French society have one consequence, which is disrespect for the institution and the police.

Jean-Christophe Couvy, National Secretary of the UN1TE Police Union, went further. He described the boy as a symbol of an 'ACAB' generation, referring to the anti-police slogan 'All cops are bastards', and said the child was being groomed to adopt that view.

Couvy also said he was shocked by the reaction of the boy's father, who stood beside his son during the exchange. According to Couvy, the father appeared impassive and even wore a small smile of satisfaction. The comments placed the incident at the center of a wider debate about how protest movements shape young people.

Nationwide Protests and the Road to Presidential Elections

The broadcast came as thousands of people protested across France over the weekend in a new show of anger against the government, with clashes between police and some protesters in Paris. Turnout was lower than in previous weeks, but the demonstrations marked the fourth consecutive weekend of protests against the rising cost of living.

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The French interior ministry said 146,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday, including 46,000 in Paris. Unions put the national figure at 250,000 protesters, with 75,000 in the capital. Both figures were lower than the previous three weekends, but they followed a mass union protest on Thursday that drew 575,000 people according to the authorities and 1.6 million according to unions.

At the end of the Paris protest, police used tear gas against individuals throwing projectiles and homemade fireworks at security forces. Police said a group of 200 violent individuals attacked officers while they were arresting a man who had set fire to a trash bin in the square. Some 70,000 members of the security forces were deployed on Saturday to respond quickly after the mass protests on October 17 degenerated into the worst riots seen in France in years.

A separate rival demonstration was called by the Yellow Vests movement at the Place de la Concorde, close to the Elysee Palace. The authorities had banned that action, and a large police presence prevented protesters from getting close. Some 100 people who arrived were surrounded by police, and the movement's coordinator, Benjamin Ball, and its spokeswoman, Azelma Sigaux, were among those arrested. In the southeastern city of Lyon, police fired tear gas to disperse several hundred people blocking a road during an unauthorised gathering.

The wave of demonstrations began in late September, when high school students protested conditions at their schools. Those teens, joined by university students, remain at the heart of the movement. Sabine Kharbach, spokeswoman of the Student Union, said: 'Today is a date that helps keep the pressure on.' The protests are unfolding as the country heads toward presidential elections in five months, where the far right sees its best chance yet to win power.