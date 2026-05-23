French Authorities Suspend Controversial New EU Border Checks, Causing Backups at Dover and Folkestone

Holidaymakers experienced lengthy delays at Dover and Folkestone ports during bank holiday weekend due to the roll-out of controversial new EU border checks. The delays were exacerbated by the absence of open machines for biometric checks, causing gridlock at Port of Dover.

French authorities have suspended controversial new EU border checks after holidaymakers faced total gridlock, four-hour queues, and chaos in Dover and Folkestone as they struggled to enter the Schengen Area due to rolled-out biometric checks .

The delays were exacerbated by the absence of open machines for biometric checks in Dover. Disgruntled passengers faced long journeys and no roadside services or toilets in the scorching heat. The new border system, which came into effect on April 10, involves Britons having their fingerprints registered before entering the EU. This has caused the Schengen Area to introduce new biometric checks for all EU passengers.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat health alert for 'exceptional weather' for the next 48 hours, covering most of the country. Numerous train disruptions occur simultaneously with the heatwave





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Eurotunnel Biometric Checks Holidaymakers Dover Folkestone Baggage Hold

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