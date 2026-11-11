French Authorities Raid Mohamed Al Fayed Properties Amid Human Trafficking Allegations

Mohamed Al Fayed's properties, including the Ritz Paris, have been searched by French authorities over alleged human trafficking and rape offenses linked to the late tycoon and his associates.

Princess Diana's tragic demise in 1997 at the Ritz Paris, moments after she stepped out of the doors with Dodi Al Fayed, now sheds light on fresh allegations surrounding Mohamed Al Fayed's late business partner. The search warrants were issued last month to investigate a case involving 'organised pimping committed in an organised gang' and human trafficking, according to the French prosecutors' office.

Allegations Against Mohamed Al Fayed and Salah Al Fayed

Since the tycoon's death in 2023, hundreds of victims have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse in a 2024 BBC documentary, highlighting rape and abuse incidents. These investigations began with claims from survivors saying they were recruited and moved between Fayed's properties, in Britain and overseas, for over three decades.

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Synchronised Searches and Arrests with British Investigators

British investigators joined the French forces for searches and raids across three properties owned by Mohamed Al Fayed. Among the searched premises was Villa Windsor, the home of former Harrods London and Fulham Football Club owner, which was later seized by the authorities in mid-October 2026. This investigation is conducted under the Paris prosecutor's office, along with the British authorities.

Campaigners Demand UK Police Action and Accountability

Campaigners Co-chairs of Jen Mills and Lindsay Mason called for UK police to carry out thorough searches on properties implicated by survivors. They stated: 'We want to see the same thoroughness applied to every property where survivors say they were taken or abused, including here in Britain. The searches in Paris and Saint-Tropez must be the beginning, not the end.'

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Next Steps in the Investigation and Its Impact

Seven individuals, including four women and three men, have been questioned under caution for aiding and abetting rape, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Investigations are continuing under the direction of the Paris prosecutor's office with digital equipment seized and multiple defendants in police custody. This case has shed light on allegations of a broader network of people, including many still alive.

Survivors and Advocacy Groups Demand Answers

No One Above, a survivor advocacy group, said that 'this was a network, not one man.' A spokesman confirmed that 'the French authorities have put this in the hands of their specialist trafficking unit and are investigating it as trafficking by an organised gang.' They demand answers, accountability, and justice for survivors who have been waiting far too long for justice.