French Actors, Models, and Movie Stars Pose for Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival attendees spotted French actor Vincent Macaigne, French model Laetitia Casta, and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard on the red carpet. Other notable attendees include John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu. The Karma film stars Marion Cotillard as Jeanne, who tries to rebuild her life with Daniel and is on the run from the police.

French actor Vincent Macaigne carried French model Laetitia Casta along the red carpet at the Karma premiere amid Cannes Film Festival on Friday. He cut a suave figure in a tailored black suit, while Laetitia looked glamorous in a strapless black gown and diamond necklace.

The pair put on an animated display, with Vincent even carrying her up the venue's iconic sweeping steps. Meanwhile, John Travolta showed off a dramatic and bizarre new look, sporting a newly dyed beard and beret, and was trolled by fans for his unconventional appearance. French movie 'Karma' stars Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, who was also on the red carpet in a black leather Chanel gown.

The official synopsis reads: 'In a village in northern Spain, Jeanne tries to rebuild her life with Daniel, who knows nothing about her troubled past. One day, Mateo, Jeanne's six-year-old godson, mysteriously disappears. Jeanne takes refuge in France, in a religious community where she was born, and Daniel does not believe in Jeanne's guilt.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Actors Models Movie Stars Cannes Film Festival Karma Red Carpet French Movie Marion Cotillard John Travolta Laeetitia Casta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Demi Moore dazzles Cannes Film Festival, embraces AI growthDemi Moore, a Hollywood actress, presented her purple mesh gown at the Cannes Film Festival screening for the movie A Woman’s Life, displaying her figure and wearing high heels of the same color. Sara Sampaio from Victoria’s Secret and Stellan Skarsgård also began the Festival on a high note. Additionally, Demi shared her excitement about embracing AI in the movie industry.

Read more »

The Hybrid Mary Janes Trend Replacing Sandals in Simone Ashley's 2026 Cannes Film Festival WardrobeMeguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.

Read more »

The Nude Celebrity Looks Stealing the Spotlight at the Cannes Film FestivalOscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, a member of the star-studded jury at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, leaned into the “naked” dress trend at the opening ceremony and the premiere of La Vénus Electrique on Tuesday, May 12.

Read more »

A-list actor unrecognizable at Cannes Film Festival with wild new lookTravolta went to Cannes for the world premiere of his directorial debut, which co-stars his daughter Ella.

Read more »