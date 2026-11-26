A Paris appeals court has ordered French actor Gérard Depardieu to stand trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, while dismissing a second allegation. The ruling comes less than two weeks after Depardieu abandoned his appeal of a separate sexual assault conviction.

A Paris appeals court has ordered French actor Gérard Depardieu to stand trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, his lawyer said Thursday.

The ruling upholds an investigating judge's decision to send the 77-year-old actor to trial. The court specified that Depardieu will face trial over allegations of rape and sexual assault on Aug. 7, 2018, at his Paris home. It dismissed allegations relating to a second incident six days later. Defense lawyer Delphine Meillet told The Associated Press that Depardieu disputes the ruling.

Also read Gérard Depardieu to Stand Trial for Rape Charges After Failed Appeal

Depardieu accepts previous sexual assault conviction

She did not specify whether he would challenge it before France's highest court for civil and criminal cases. The decision comes less than two weeks after Depardieu abandoned his appeal of a sexual assault conviction in a separate case. Earlier this month, he dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. By doing so, he accepted an 18-month suspended prison sentence and issued a public apology.

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Depardieu was convicted in May 2025 of groping a set decorator and an assistant during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). The court also ordered his name to be listed in France's national sex offender database. I was found guilty, Depardieu said in a written statement on Nov. 16, adding that he accepted the sentence. I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered, he said.

On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did, Depardieu said in his statement. Arnould first lodged a complaint in 2018, when she was 22.

Case highlights France reckoning with sexual violence

The case has become one of the most prominent in France's reckoning with sexual violence, as the #MeToo movement has faced resistance in the country, particularly in the arts. For half a century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema. With his hulking frame, crooked nose and commanding screen presence, he became one of the country's most recognizable cultural exports, earning an Oscar nomination for Cyrano de Bergerac and a Golden Globe for Green Card.

But accusations of sexual misconduct and his subsequent conviction have increasingly overshadowed his cinematic legacy. Depardieu's behavior toward women came under renewed scrutiny in December 2023 after a television documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea. French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism from women's rights activists at the time when he defended Depardieu, saying the actor makes France proud.

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Macron defense exposes MeToo movement divisions

Macron invoked the presumption of innocence and said he would not participate in a manhunt. The controversy exposed divisions in France over the #MeToo movement. In 2018, actress Catherine Deneuve and 99 other women signed an open letter defending men's freedom to pursue women and warning against what they saw as the movement's excesses.

Born in 1948 into a working-class family in the central French city of Châteauroux, Depardieu overcame a speech impediment to become one of France's most prolific actors. His career spanned hundreds of films, including The Last Metro, Jean de Florette and the popular Asterix franchise. His excesses off-screen also made international headlines, notably when he accepted a Russian passport from President Vladimir Putin in 2013 amid a dispute over French taxes.