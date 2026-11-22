KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 13: Protesters stand amidst tear gas during demonstrations on October 13, 2026 in Central Paris, France. The French high school protests and riots have entered a new phase this week as student and teacher unions mobilise for a massive nationwide day of action aimed at forcing systemic changes after rejecting the government's emergency offer of 3,000 substitute teachers.

Driven by deep-seated fury over severe underfunding, critical staff shortages, and crumbling, unventilated classrooms exposed by extreme summer heatwaves, the movement has shut down hundreds of campuses and frequently erupted into violent clashes between youth and riot police. French activists and lawmakers are demanding after recent street protests that authorities suspend the use of tear gas to disperse crowds over concerns it's caused menstrual changes and other reproductive health problems, though scientists have not confirmed a medical connection.

Also read Davis County takes over investigation into former North Summit school employee

The demands come after police used tear gas during student protests and demonstrations over the cost of living, some marred by violence. Some women reported painful cramps, unexpected bleeding and disrupted menstrual cycles after exposure, and an advocacy group says it has collected more than 10,000 complaints. Opposition lawmakers are seeking a ban and independent research into possible health effects.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has rejected the calls, saying police use of tear gas is essential to crowd control as an alternative to using more dangerous weapons. Tear gas is commonly used by police to disperse crowds Tear gas grenades used by French police contain CS, a chemical irritant that affects the eyes, skin and respiratory tract. CS is a crystalline powder dispersed into the air as fine particles.

Its effects depend upon how much is used and how long people are exposed to it. Those exposed during the protests include peaceful demonstrators — including children, pregnant women and older people — and residents near the sites of protest marches. Mélina Galland, 24, was working as an independent photographer during Oct. 17 protests in Paris that were marred by rioting and looting. She wore a double surgical mask along with a diving mask when tear gas grenades were fired.

Advertisement

"Heading back home, I felt intense belly pain which was unusual because I never experience pain that intense at that stage of my period," she said. Chloé Baroux, 25, also a photographer, first noticed pain and irregular periods after covering protests against a security bill in 2020 and 2021.

She said her menstrual cycles eventually became more regular, and she didn't think of a potential link to tear gas until she covered the recent protests, noting, "over the past two months, it's become irregular again.

"France deploys 70,000 police, elite units to head off protests, riots Eva-Luna Tholance, a former journalist who investigated the issue six years ago, decided to found the "Lacrymos de sang" advocacy group during the protests to raise awareness about possible effects on menstrual cycles and pregnancies. The group asked people last month to complete a questionnaire describing their exposure and symptoms.

Its collection of accounts doesn't establish how common symptoms are among those who say they were exposed to tear gas, and they were not reviewed by independent doctors. Still, Tholance said, many women described pain or unexpected bleeding, and thousands are asking questions about what's happening in their bodies.

"Some people experience mild cramps, but a huge number tell us about cramps that are far worse than what they normally experience during their periods," she said, adding that bleeding reports range "from spotting to extremely heavy bleeding lasting several days. Some people bleed for weeks.

Advertisement

" Others reported bleeding despite being postmenopausal or taking hormonal contraception that normally prevents menstrual bleeding, Tholance said. An Associated Press investigation during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. found there had been limited study and oversight of tear gas, though it did raise concerns about tear gas exposure in confined spaces, excessive use and canisters fired directly at people. A recent study collected accounts of symptoms reported after the BLM protests.

It found a "potential relationship" between exposure and "adverse reproductive health outcomes" but did not prove cause and effect. That's in part because the study relied on self-reported information collected at one point in time — similar to the French group's questionnaire — and because people who felt most impacted may have been more likely to respond.

"There's a lot of theories. We don't really 100% know," said the study's lead author, Asha Hassan of the University of Minnesota Medical School. The study calls for more research "urgently.

" Hassan said much early research on tear gas involved healthy young men in military settings, which could help explain why menstrual and other reproductive health effects have gone undocumented. Alsetex and Nobel Sport, two leading suppliers of tear gas grenades to French law enforcement, did not respond to requests for comment. The Interior Ministry says no published scientific studies show that CS causes menstrual changes or miscarriages.

It said other effects of tear gas generally resolve within hours, although it acknowledged that some longer-lasting symptoms affecting the skin and eyes "cannot be ruled out.

"The ministry said it conducted several studies in 2021 and 2022 assessing individual exposure to tear gas, particularly among law enforcement personnel. It did not respond to an AP request for copies. Deer crashes through window after falling into Herriman home’s window wellJoshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.