Community members oppose Tesla's request to raise nitrogen oxide and particulate limits at its Fremont factory near Lila Bringhurst Elementary School, citing health risks and past violations.

Families and neighbors in Fremont are demanding that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District reject Tesla's application to increase pollution limits at its local manufacturing facility. The controversy centers on a proposal to raise allowable emissions from two aluminum-melting furnaces located less than 1,000 feet from Lila Bringhurst Elementary School, which serves more than 1,100 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. With over 400 public comments submitted against the proposal, regulators anticipate their review will extend through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tesla Seeks Higher Pollution Limits for Fremont Furnaces

Tesla is requesting significant revisions to the maximum allowable emissions of nitrogen oxides and several other pollutants from its two furnaces used in vehicle production. The draft permit would raise the annual manganese cap from 1.41 pounds to 66.8 pounds, an increase of approximately 47 times the current limit. Additionally, the silica cap would climb from 15.5 pounds to 924 pounds, representing roughly 60 times the current restriction. The Air District noted that some existing limits were previously set below the detection capabilities of testing equipment.

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Kristina Chu, communications manager for the Air District, explained that Tesla originally accepted a very low nitrogen oxide emissions limit but later found it difficult to maintain compliance. The automaker must install new emissions controls to ensure it can meet regulatory standards going forward. These new systems are designed to control nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, with a requirement to test furnace emissions within 60 days of installation and at least once annually thereafter.

Community Concerns Over Health and Industrial Impact

Artem Boykov, a resident living in a condo complex near the factory, expressed deep concern about the potential health impacts on his elementary school-aged son. He described a residue covering his car parked outside and frequently observes what appears to be fumes rising from the factory smokestacks at night. The bright lights and constant noise from the facility have forced Boykov to keep his windows closed, a change he did not anticipate when he purchased his home in 2023.

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Cesunica Ivey, an air pollution expert and associate professor at UC Berkeley, stated that the school's proximity to the factory is a significant cause for concern. She emphasized that any non-zero emissions from industrial sources near schools warrants careful scrutiny. Ivey advocated for pollution abatement in neighborhoods where people live, work, and play, noting that Tesla's strong profit margins and stock value should allow the company to invest in technology that keeps emissions levels from rising.

Regulatory Assessment and History of Violations

The Air District's draft assessment calculated a maximum cancer risk of 1.4 in a million for a resident and 0.14 in a million for a student, both figures falling below the district's safety threshold of 10 in a million. The evaluation also found that estimated short- and long-term risks for other health effects remained under regulatory thresholds. The draft permit maintains existing particulate matter limits, even when filtration is bypassed for emergencies or maintenance, which Tesla estimates could occur for 110 hours per year.

Despite these regulatory assurances, Tesla has a documented history of air quality issues at the Fremont site. From 2024 through early November, the Air District issued 273 notices of violation to the automaker, including 92 instances in 2024 alone. In 2024, a hearing board ordered Tesla to address recurring air quality violations specifically at the factory's paint shops. Tesla has not responded to requests for comment regarding the current permit application.