Fremont Home Sells for $2.2 Million

This article reports on the recent sale of a Fremont home for $2.2 million. It provides details about the property, including its size, features, and sale price per square foot. The article also compares this sale to other recent home sales in Fremont.

A property situated in the 37800 block of Abraham Street in Fremont was sold on November 22, 2024. The transaction closed at a price of $2,200,000, translating to $1,408 per square foot. The house, constructed in 1987, spans an interior area of 1,562 square feet. This single-story residence features a layout with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The exterior showcases roofing made of tile materials. Inside, a fireplace adds a cozy ambiance. The property also includes a two-car garage.

The lot itself occupies a significant area of 7,600 square feet.For context, a 1,487-square-foot home on the 37800 block of Benchmark Court in Fremont was sold in July 2022 for $1,681,000, a price per square foot of $1,130. This home also had 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.In May 2023, a 1,494-square-foot home on Archer Avenue in Fremont was sold for $1,500,000, translating to a price per square foot of $1,004. This property featured 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. On Davy Court in Fremont, a 1,494-square-foot home was sold in June 2022 for $1,570,000, a price per square foot of $1,051. This home had 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, a software program that analyzes home sales data and generates articles based on templates created by humans. Our real estate data originates from public records registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report any errors or issues to [email protected]





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fremont Real Estate Home Sale Property Housing Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four-bedroom home sells in Fremont for $2.3 millionA spacious house located in the 3100 block of Hancock Place in Fremont has new owners.

Read more »

Fremont Home Sells for $3.2 MillionA spacious single-story home in Fremont, California, sold for $3.2 million in October 2024, highlighting the current real estate market trends in the area. The article provides details about the sale, comparing it to previous home sales in Fremont and illustrating the price per square foot variations.

Read more »

Three-bedroom home sells in Fremont for $2.1 millionThe spacious property located in the 4100 block of Mattos Drive in Fremont was sold on Nov. 19, 2024.

Read more »

Fremont Home Sells for $2.035 MillionA recently sold single-story home in Fremont, California, highlights the current real estate market trends in the area. The 1,614-square-foot property sold for $2,035,000, or $1,261 per square foot, on November 19, 2024. This article provides details about the sale and compares it to other recent real estate transactions in Fremont.

Read more »

Fremont Home Sales: 1,614-Square-Foot House Sells for $2.035 MillionA recent sale of a 1,614-square-foot house in Fremont, CA for $2.035 million provides insight into the current real estate market trends. The article compares this sale to other recent transactions in Fremont, highlighting the variations in price per square foot, number of bedrooms, and bathrooms.

Read more »

Recently Built Fremont Home Sells for $2.1 MillionThis article reports on the recent sale of a 2,374-square-foot house in Fremont, California for $2,110,000. It analyzes the sale price per square foot and compares it to recent sales of similar properties in the area. The article also provides information about the home's features and location.

Read more »