Fremont Approves Controversial Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments

The Fremont City Council voted to ban homeless encampments on most public property, sparking debate and concerns about the impact on vulnerable individuals.

Fremont city council members voted to approve an ordinance that makes it illegal for encampments to be on most public property . The decision came after hours of debate and public comment, with the council voting five to one late Monday night to pass the ban. The five-hour meeting saw council members grapple with the complexities of addressing homelessness.

A key point of contention was a clause prohibiting 'aiding or abetting' homeless encampments, which raised concerns among some nonprofits about the potential for arrest simply for providing essential items like food or water. However, the city council clarified Monday night that the ordinance does not empower the city to arrest individuals for providing supplies to the homeless unless those supplies constitute material shelters designed to aid in camping on public property. This clarification ultimately swayed some council members to support the ordinance as written. Fremont City Attorney Rafael Alvarado Jr. explained that the ordinance prohibits camping and storing personal property on public property, and consequently, aiding or abetting those actions could lead to penalties. Critics, such as Thaddeus Sprinkles-DeBacker from a homeless and housing services agency, argued that the ordinance is not a solution and merely displaces individuals without addressing the root causes of homelessness. They characterized it as the most comprehensive and strict ban they've encountered, granting police significant authority.





