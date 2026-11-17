Fremantle is reorganizing its executive team under new CEO Jennifer Mullin.

Chris Long To Direct First Episode Of Fox Legal Drama ‘Katie Greaves’ Starring Edie FalcoEffective immediately, Fremantle vet Suzanne Lopez has been elevated to the role of COO for North America.

Lopez has been with Fremantle for 15 years and has served as the company’s Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for the last nine years. In her new role as COO, she will have oversight of all legal and business affairs, HR, production, technology and security.

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In addition, Tim Grau moves into the role of EVP of Business and Legal Affairs for the company’s unscripted projects. A nearly 12-year Fremantle veteran, Grau has served in numerous roles within the business affairs division, most recently as SVP of Commercial Partnerships and Business Affairs. In his new role, Grau will oversee the negotiations of all deals surrounding the development, acquisition, production and distribution of the Fremantle unscripted division, as well as all production legal affairs.

'Britain's Got Talent' Producer Urges "Anyone Who Feels They Have Been Subject Of Wrongdoing" To Come Forward Following David Walliams AllegationsOn the production side, Dan Funk has been named Fremantle’s new EVP of Unscripted Production. Funk has been with Fremantle for the past 15 years, having most recently served as an executive producer for all 10 seasons of Daytime Emmy-winning Let’s Make A Deal. Funk will oversee all aspects of Fremantle’s unscripted production in North America.

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Joining Fremantle, Meredith Berens has accepted the role of SVP of Human Resources. Berens has more than a decade of industry experience and previously served as the Head of International HR for DreamWorks Animation, in addition to positions at G4 and E! networks. In this role, Berens will oversee the development, implementation and management of all HR strategies and programs to include talent acquisition, compliance, benefits, employee relations, and training and development.

“At a time of exciting growth and ambition for Fremantle’s U.S. business, I’m delighted to have further strengthened our top team, combining first-class talent from outside Fremantle with outstanding colleagues from within,” said Mullin. Disney Makes Q4 Gains; Content Spend To Hit $26B Next Fiscal Year