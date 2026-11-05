Freida McFadden's The Housemaid Stage Adaptation Announced

Lionsgate and playwright Bekah Brunstetter announce a London tour of The Housemaid play. Directed by Matthew Dunster, this stage adaptation of the 2022 novel begins in 2027.

Author Freida McFadden is launching a major new venture into live theater with a stage adaptation of her bestselling thriller novel The Housemaid. This production will premiere as a touring play in London, specifically kicking off at the Richmond Theatre in September 2027. The announcement marks a significant expansion for the mystery author, who has dominated bestseller lists and box office charts in recent years. Lionsgate, the studio responsible for the massive success of the film adaptation, will produce this stage version.

Playwright And Director Team Up

Playwright Bekah Brunstetter has been commissioned to write the script for this theatrical production. She brings significant experience to the project, having received a Tony nomination for her musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook. Her involvement ensures that the dialogue and narrative structure will maintain the gripping tension that made the novel and film such hits. The creative team is led by prolific West End director Matthew Dunster, who is set to helm the production.

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Dunster recently directed the stage adaptation of The Hunger Games, demonstrating his ability to handle large-scale, high-stakes narratives in a live setting. His expertise in translating popular fiction to the stage aligns with the goals of bringing McFadden's story to life for theater audiences. The collaboration between Brunstetter and Dunster suggests a high-quality production that respects the source material while utilizing the unique medium of theater. Their combined track record in developing major page-to-screen and page-to-stage adaptations positions this play for significant critical and commercial attention.

Box Office Phenomenon Expands To Stage

The stage adaptation is built upon the foundation of a franchise that has seen unprecedented success. McFadden released four New York Times Bestselling novels in 2026, including The Witch, The Divorce, The Dinner Party, and Dear Debbie. However, the cornerstone of this theatrical push is The Housemaid, which became a global sensation. The film adaptation, which was released in December 2025, earned over $400 million at the box office. It further cemented its popularity by becoming a massive hit on streaming platforms following its theatrical run.

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The demand for more adaptations is evident, with at least six additional projects currently in development. These include a sequel to The Housemaid, film versions of The Teacher, The Tenant, The Surrogate Mother, and The Divorce, and a series adaptation of Dear Debbie. The success of The Housemaid film, which stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, created a built-in audience eager for more content. This theatrical production capitalizes on that existing momentum, offering fans a new way to engage with the story of Millie's encounter with the wealthy Winchester family.

The Housemaid Story And Tour Details

The narrative of The Housemaid follows Millie Calloway, a young woman with a dark past who accepts a job as a live-in maid for a wealthy family on Long Island. She soon discovers that her employers, Nina and Andrew Winchester, harbor much darker secrets than she initially anticipated. The stage adaptation will follow this same general storyline, preserving the psychological thriller elements that have defined McFadden's work. While the film version starred specific actors, a cast for the stage adaptation has not yet been announced.

The initial run of the play is scheduled to take place at the Richmond Theatre in London for eight days. The production is set to open on September 11, 2027, and close on September 18, 2027. Tickets for this premiere engagement will go on sale as early as Friday, November 6. Future tour dates and locations for the production have not yet been announced, leaving audiences eager for updates on whether the show will expand to other cities or remain focused on the London theater district. This launch continues a rich English tradition of adapting mystery novels for the stage, similar to the long-running success of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.