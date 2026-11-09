Freezing Temperatures Forecast for the South with First Snowflakes Expected in the Northeast

A developing winter storm is forecast to bring freezing temperatures to parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia by next weekend, potentially ending the growing season and threatening outdoor plumbing. Meanwhile, the Northeast may see its first snowflakes of the season between November 12 and 14, while major coastal cities are expected to remain too warm for snow.

A new winter weather forecast is raising an unexpected concern for the South: freezing temperatures could reach parts of Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia by next weekend, even as the Northeast prepares for its, Nashville, Knoxville, Huntsville and potentially Atlanta’s northern suburbs could experience temperatures near or below freezing.

The colder pattern could also end the growing season in communities that have avoided a hard freeze this fall. The approaching cold air is expected to spread from Canada into the central and eastern United States as a developing storm moves across the country. AccuWeather expects the risk of freezing temperatures to increase beginning Friday night, November 13, with several consecutive cold nights possible. For Southern homeowners, that makes the forecast more than a question of whether snow will fall.

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Vulnerable plants and outdoor plumbing could require attention, particularly where temperatures remain below freezing for extended periods. The timing and severity will depend on how the storm develops, but the broader arrival of colder air is a higher-confidence part of the forecast. Farther north, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Binghamton could see their first snowflakes as the storm moves through between Thursday and Saturday, November 12–14.

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“This storm will likely bring the first snowflakes of the season to many locations, though the exact track and intensity of the storm will dictate where,” “Areas from the interior of the Northeast to the central Appalachians look like the most likely areas to see snow, though outside of higher elevations, snow should struggle to accumulate. ”Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are currently expected to remain too warm for snow, with the nearby Atlantic Ocean helping moderate temperatures.takeaway: Southern residents should monitor overnight temperatures and protect vulnerable plants, while Northeast travelers should watch updated forecasts before heading into higher elevations.