Freezing Temperatures Complicate Cleanup Efforts After Skokie Water Main Break

A major water main break in Skokie, Illinois, flooded several blocks on Friday, leaving behind a treacherous icy mess as temperatures plummeted Sunday night. Residents are grappling with the aftermath, facing significant cleanup costs and a boil order.

Dangerous cold settled on the Chicago area Sunday night, making the cleanup from a massive water main break in Skokie significantly more challenging. A boil order remained in effect for Skokie late Sunday as crews worked to pinpoint the cause of the water main break , which flooded several blocks on Friday. The floods submerged streets, yards, garages, and basements before freezing over.

One affected resident, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that he incurred $7,200 in personal expenses for remediation after his basement was completely inundated. He lamented that his family's insurance policy did not cover sewage backups. CBS News Chicago did not observe any Skokie village crews late Sunday. However, residents expressed optimism that the village would recognize the extensive impact the floods had on numerous homeowners.Skokie officials revealed that crews attributed the break to a failed fitting cap on a major water transmission main. A replacement part was successfully installed on Saturday evening. Although several blocks remained flooded more than 24 hours following the break, all streets had reopened except for East Prairie Road between Church Street and Golf Road. While the flooding receded, it left behind a muddy and icy mess on numerous streets. One neighbor, who declined to be on camera, recounted hearing their water alarm go off on Valentine's Day. Upon investigating, they discovered gray water, containing twigs and leaves, emerging from the toilet and bathtub. 'This is a tremendous inconvenience and a certain amount of stress,' the neighbor stated. 'It's what happens.' The Village of Skokie announced preparations Sunday to submit all necessary paperwork from residents for federal disaster funds. The boil order for all Skokie water customers in zip codes 60076, 60077, and 60203 remained in effect at least until Sunday evening. A boil order issued for northwest Evanston, situated just east of the water main break, was lifted on Saturday afternoon





Water Main Break Skokie Flooding Boil Order Winter Weather

