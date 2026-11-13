Freeze Warnings Issued for Alabama as Temperatures Plummet to 30s

Freeze warnings and watches are active across Alabama as temperatures drop into the 30s this weekend. Residents are urged to protect plants and plumbing as cold fronts bring winter-like conditions.

A significant shift in weather patterns is impacting Alabama, bringing a sharp decline in temperatures after a relatively mild week. A cold front moving through the region has ended the warmer work week, replacing it with crisp, sunny skies and breezy conditions that quickly give way to cold air. Residents across central and southern areas are now bracing for a much cooler end to their week as the cold air mass settles in.

Weather Mechanism and Temperature Drops

The primary driver of this weather change is a cold front that passed overhead recently, allowing drier air to flow into the region. Despite the arrival of this cooler air mass, sunny skies persisted during the day, preventing temperatures from spiking significantly. High temperatures in most areas struggled to rise above the middle to upper 50s, with only a few warmest locations briefly touching 60 degrees before sunset.

Also read Alabama Braces for First Frost as Cold Front Drops Temperatures to Mid-30s by Friday

As night falls, clear skies and dry air create ideal conditions for rapid heat loss. This setup allows temperatures to plummet into the lower 30s, particularly in central Alabama. The absence of cloud cover means there is no blanket to trap daytime heat, leading to a sharp drop in overnight lows that exposes the region to its coldest air so far this season.

Stakeholder Warnings and Precautions

WSFA First Alert is actively monitoring the situation and has issued official warnings to ensure public safety and property protection. Freeze Warnings are already in effect for central Alabama, while Freeze Watches have been established for areas further south. These alerts are critical for residents who need to take immediate action to safeguard their homes and gardens from the impending freeze.

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Officials and meteorologists emphasize that while residential pipes and plumbing may not be at immediate risk due to the brief nature of the freezing temperatures before sunrise, vulnerable outdoor plants are highly susceptible to damage. Gardeners and homeowners are strongly advised to cover sensitive plants or bring potted vegetation indoors to prevent frost damage. Additionally, covering exposed outdoor plumbing is recommended, especially for lines that have shown vulnerabilities in previous cold snaps.

Real-World Impact and Weekend Forecast

The immediate impact of this weather event extends beyond just lower numbers on a thermometer. Pets kept outdoors require shelter from the cold, and residents are urged to ensure their animals have adequate protection. The combination of cold air and potential frost creates a challenging environment for both flora and fauna, requiring proactive measures from the community to minimize losses.

Saturday is expected to mirror Friday with sunny to mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will remain subdued. Afternoon highs will likely peak in the upper 50s, with isolated spots barely reaching the lower 60s for a short duration. This persistent coolness ensures that the freeze conditions will continue, setting the stage for another cold night ahead.

Sunday and Early Week Outlook

Another round of freezing temperatures is anticipated for Saturday night and Sunday morning, with morning lows hovering in the lower 30s. By Sunday afternoon, clouds are expected to increase, leading to highs in the upper 50s. A few stray showers may accompany these clouds, adding moisture to an already cool atmosphere before skies begin to clear again on Tuesday.

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Looking ahead, the cold trend is expected to break by the middle of next week. Skies should start to clear on Tuesday, allowing temperatures to gradually warm up into the 60s and near 70 degrees. This warming trend will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, offering a welcome relief from the weekend chill and signaling a return to more moderate seasonal temperatures.