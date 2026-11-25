WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

SAN ANTONIO - A FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for parts of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau, where temperatures are at or below freezing.

San Antonio started the day at 37 degrees, while Kerrville was at 32. Wind made it feel like the upper 20s in parts of the Hill Country. Another freeze warning is expected for parts of the region Thursday morning as colder air moves in. Overnight temperatures could fall below freezing in the Hill Country, with readings near freezing farther east and west.

Also read Freeze Warning for Texas Hill Country as Plant Protection Advisory Issued and Fatal Accidents Reported

High pressure and clear skies are bringing several days of sunshine to South Texas. San Antonio is forecast to reach 58 degrees today and about 60 on Thanksgiving. Friday’s high is expected to reach 63, followed by highs near 71 Saturday and 72 Tuesday. A storm system moving toward the Northeast could bring heavy rain, strong winds and snow at higher elevations.

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Wind and rain could also affect the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case. A man and woman were taken into custody as the probe continues.

Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedA 13-year-old Seguin QB recovering from testicular cancer is relearning to walk and has a Make-A-Wish dream: be an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out with Dak Prescott on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium. San Antonio ME IDs 61-year-old Joe Barrientes as driver killed when his 18-wheeler plunged off an I-35 access road near Judson, exploded and burned, closing lanes for hours. Cause under investigation.