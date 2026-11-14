Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued for Philadelphia Region as Temperatures Plummet

Meteorologists have issued freeze warnings and frost advisories for the Philadelphia region and surrounding counties as cold air moves in, keeping temperatures near or below freezing through the weekend. Additional weather concerns include windy conditions, scattered showers, minor tidal flooding along the New Jersey coast, and potential light snow in higher elevations.

until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex CountyFOX 29's Kathy Orr has a look at your weekend forecast as temperatures are expected to plummet and freeze warning s and frost advisories have been issued.

Freeze warning and frost advisory issued for the Philadelphia region as temperatures stay near freezing Friday night into Saturday, according to meteorologists. Minor to moderate tidal flooding expected along the New Jersey coast, with a coastal flood warning in effect for Ocean County. A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect as cold air moves into the region, keeping temperatures well below normal through the weekend into early next week.

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Windy conditions and scattered showers are also expected, especially in the higher elevations, with the Philadelphia area bracing for near-freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers will gradually taper off Friday evening into Friday night, with a slight chance of wet snowflakes mixing in late in the day and less than an inch of snow possible in the Poconos.

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Forecast lows Friday night are in the upper 20s to low 30s across most of the region, and wind chills Saturday morning could make it feel as cold as 21 in the Poconos, 22 in Reading, 26 in Wilmington, and 28 in Trenton and Philadelphia. Tidal flooding is anticipated along the Raritan Bay and New Jersey shore during the Friday morning high tide. The flooding risk is expected to diminish after the high tide.

Conditions remain unsettled and cold over the weekend with scattered snow or rain showers possible for the Poconos and higher elevations of Sussex County, New Jersey. Saturday temperatures will rise into the 40s with a little less wind, but frigid wind chills in the morning. If you're doing theTemperatures are expected to gradually recover, with highs reaching the 50s by Monday and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will stay in the 30s for much of the week ahead.