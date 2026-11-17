Freeman Johnson, the oldest known surviving veteran of the Pearl Harbor attack, died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts, at age 106. He served below deck aboard the USS St. Louis during the attack and later witnessed Japan's surrender from the USS Iowa.

Freeman Johnson, the oldest known survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. He was 106. His daughter, Diane Johnson, confirmed his death to The Associated Press and said he was a good and humble man.

Johnson was one of an estimated 87,000 U.S. military personnel on Oahu when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was 21 years old and serving as a Navy machinist aboard the USS St. Louis, a light cruiser. That Sunday morning, Johnson had eaten breakfast and returned to his bunk to read while the ship awaited boiler repairs.

Also read Freeman Johnson, oldest of a dwindling number of Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 106

Johnson Unaware Of Pearl Harbor Attack

He rushed below deck to his battle station and was working on one of the ship's boilers, inside a steam drum, as the attack unfolded above him. His job had been known as a firefighter on the ship. In a May 2026 interview with the Associated Press, Johnson said he did not hear or see the attack. He never heard his shipmates firing anti-aircraft guns at the attacking planes, which shot down a torpedo plane.

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He said, While all the rigamarole was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum. Could not see anything, absolutely nothing. Even as the St. Louis headed into the Pacific Ocean, Johnson knew little about the attack. By the time he went above deck, the St. Louis had evaded midget submarines and safely set out to sea, with Hawaii no longer in sight.

He said, We were way out to sea, way out. You could not see any land at all. All you saw was ocean. Johnson added, I was just a sailor, just a swabbie, I was not an officer.

They do not tell you anything if you do not need to know. And I did not need to know it. So they tell you nothing. The attack killed just over 2,400 Americans and propelled the United States into World War II.

Johnson Served On Battleship Iowa

The list of surviving veterans from the attack had stood at about a dozen names after the December 2025 death of Ira Ike Schab, who was 105. Johnson continued serving throughout World War II and later joined the USS Iowa. He helped commission the battleship and recalled its preparations in November 1943 ahead of transporting President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Tehran Conference with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

The ship was equipped with two elevators and a bathtub. All the ammunition and much of the oil was removed to lighten the ship as it made its way down the Potomac River to pick up Roosevelt. It was reloaded before the ship headed out to sea. Johnson also witnessed the war's end while aboard the Iowa.

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He was on the Iowa's mast watching the surrender ceremonies about a mile away in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945. He said, I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table. It was all over. That was the end of the war.

Johnson Humble About His Service

A bunch of us got together, the war is over. Let us go home. For all the attention to Pearl Harbor, the gruff Johnson, known for his cackling laugh and mischievous smile, did not see it as one of the defining moments in his life. Those would have been getting married after the war to his late wife and having three daughters.

He placed little importance on the medals he earned during his military service, telling the Globe earlier this year that he never viewed himself as a hero. Johnson worked for years in a machinist shop, then in a convenience store and finally delivering meals to seniors. He retired from all those jobs, the last one at the age of 90. He lived with his daughter Diane Johnson in Centerville.

Diane Johnson, 72, said, It is going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving. He is going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom. News of Johnson's death prompted tributes online, including reflections on the disappearance of firsthand memories of World War II. One Reddit user wrote, I know it is the way of things, but events like this passing out of living memory is tremendously sad to me.

Another commenter wrote, We honor his service. Rest easy, patriot, while another added, RIP, Mr. Johnson. Many thanks for your service.