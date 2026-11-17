Freeman Johnson, the oldest known survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts, at age 106. He served aboard the USS St. Louis during the attack and later witnessed the Japanese surrender from the USS Iowa.

Freeman Johnson, the oldest known survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. He was 106. His daughter, Diane Johnson, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

Freeman Johnson Was Young Sailor At Pearl Harbor Attack

She lived with her father in Centerville. Johnson was among an estimated 87,000 U.S. military personnel on Oahu when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was 21 years old and serving as a Navy machinist aboard the USS St. Louis. Earlier that Sunday, Johnson had eaten breakfast and returned to his bunk to read while the ship awaited boiler repairs.

Also read Freeman Johnson, oldest of a dwindling number of Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 106

He rushed below deck to his battle station, where he worked on one of the ship's boilers as the attack unfolded above him. In a May 2026 interview with the AP, Johnson said he did not hear or see the attack. He never heard his shipmates firing anti-aircraft guns at the attacking planes, which shot down a torpedo plane. While all the commotion was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum, Johnson said.

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Could not see anything, absolutely nothing. His job had been known as a firefighter on the ship. By the time Johnson went above deck, Hawaii was no longer in sight, according to the Boston Globe. The St. Louis, a light cruiser, had evaded midget submarines and safely set out to sea.

Johnson Sailed Out To Sea During The Japanese Attack

We were way out to sea, way out. You could not see any land at all. All you saw was ocean, he said. I was just a sailor, just a swabbie, I was not an officer.

They do not tell you anything if you do not need to know. And I did not need to know it. So they tell you nothing. The attack killed just over 2,400 Americans and propelled the United States into World War II.

Johnson Served Throughout World War II On USS Iowa

The list of surviving veterans from the attack had stood at about a dozen names after the December 2025 death of Ira Ike Schab, who was 105. Johnson continued serving throughout World War II and later joined the USS Iowa. The battleship transported President Franklin D. Roosevelt across the Atlantic in 1943 on his way to meet British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin at the Tehran Conference.

He helped commission the USS Iowa and recalled the battleship's preparations in November 1943. The ship was equipped with two elevators and a bathtub. All the ammunition and much of the oil was removed to lighten the ship as it made its way down the Potomac River to pick up Roosevelt. It was reloaded before the ship headed out to sea.

Johnson also witnessed the war's end while aboard the Iowa. He was on the Iowa's mast watching the surrender ceremonies about a mile away in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945, as Japan formally surrendered. I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table, he said. It was all over.

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Johnson Never Viewed Himself As A War Hero

That was the end of the war. A bunch of us got together, the war is over. Let us go home. Despite his role in history, Johnson never viewed himself as a hero.

He placed little importance on the medals he earned during his military service, he told the Globe in an interview earlier this year. For all the attention to Pearl Harbor, the gruff Johnson, who was known for his cackling laugh and mischievous smile, did not see it as one of the defining moments in his life. Those would have been getting married after the war to his late wife and having three daughters.

He worked for years in a machinist shop, then in a convenience store and, finally, delivering meals to seniors, all jobs he retired from, the last one at the age of 90. Pearl Harbor just happened. I cannot put it any other way, he said. Diane Johnson, 72, described her father as a good and humble man.

It is going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving, she told the AP. He is going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom. News of Johnson's death prompted tributes online, including reflections on the disappearance of firsthand memories of World War II. I know it is the way of things, but events like this passing out of living memory is tremendously sad to me, one Reddit user wrote.

We honor his service. Rest easy, patriot, another commenter wrote, while another added, RIP, Mr. Johnson. Many thanks for your service.