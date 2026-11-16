Freeman Johnson, the oldest remaining U.S. military survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts, at age 106. He served below deck on the USS St. Louis during the 1941 attack and later witnessed the Japanese surrender aboard the USS Missouri.

Freeman Johnson, the oldest remaining U.S. service member to survive the attack on Pearl Harbor, died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. He was 106, according to his daughter Diane Johnson.

Johnson was one of the estimated 87,000 military personnel on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on the United States. He was stationed below deck on the USS St. Louis, working as a firefighter on a boiler. His daughter, Diane Johnson, 72, remembered him with warmth. It is going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving, she said.

Also read Freeman Johnson, oldest of a dwindling number of Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 106

Johnson Unaware During Pearl Harbor Attack

He is going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom. In a May 2026 interview with The Associated Press, Johnson said he did not hear or see the attack. He never heard his shipmates firing anti-aircraft guns at the attacking planes, shooting down a torpedo plane. While all the rigamarole was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum.

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Could not see anything, absolutely nothing, said Johnson, whose job had been known as a firefighter on the ship. Just before 8 a.m., some sailors topside on the St. Louis reported seeing Japanese aircraft overhead. Minutes later the ship began to engage the fighters, and the engine room crew prepared to get the ship underway. Even as the St. Louis headed into the Pacific Ocean, Johnson knew little about the attack.

By the time he was topside, the St. Louis, a light cruiser, had evaded midget submarines and safely set out to sea. We were way out to sea, way out. You could not see any land at all. All you saw was ocean, he said.

I was just a sailor, just a swabbie, I was not an officer. They do not tell you anything if you do not need to know. And I did not need to know it. So they tell you nothing.

Historic Moments Witnessed During World War II

The Pearl Harbor attack killed just over 2,400 Americans and propelled the United States into World War II. Johnson did not see the attack, but he witnessed other historic moments during the war. He helped commission the USS Iowa and recalled the battleship's preparations in November 1943 ahead of transporting President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Tehran Conference with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The ship was equipped with two elevators and a bathtub.

All the ammunition and much of the oil was removed to lighten the ship as it made its way down the Potomac River to pick up Roosevelt. It was reloaded before the ship headed out to sea. Johnson also witnessed the war's end while aboard the Iowa. He was on the Iowa's mast watching the surrender ceremonies about a mile away in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945.

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I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table, he said. It was all over. That was the end of the war. A bunch of us got together - the war is over.

Life After The War For Freeman Johnson

Let us go home. For all the attention to Pearl Harbor, the gruff Johnson, known for his cackling laugh and mischievous smile, did not see it as one of the defining moments in his life. Those would have been getting married after the war to his late wife and having three daughters.

He worked for years in a machinist shop, then in a convenience store and, finally, delivering meals to seniors - all jobs he retired from, the last one at the age of 90. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife and leaves behind three daughters. He was one of about a dozen remaining military survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor following the death of Ira Ike Schab in December 2025 at age 105.

This story was written with information provided by The Associated Press and the Naval History and Heritage Command. This story was reported from Orlando.