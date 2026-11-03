Freeform Announces 25 Days of Christmas Lineup for Winter Holiday Season

Freeform reveals its complete 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule featuring Disney classics, Jonas Brothers premieres, and holiday reality competitions starting December.

Freeform has officially unveiled the comprehensive programming slate for its annual "25 Days of Christmas" event, promising a full month of festive entertainment for viewers throughout the winter season. The network will showcase a diverse mix of animated features, live-action family films, and new original premieres designed to capture holiday spirit across multiple demographics.

New Premieres and Star Power

The Jonas Brothers will bring their musical energy to the channel with the premiere of "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" on December 7 at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST. This special marks a significant addition to the lineup, leveraging the popularity of the band to attract younger audiences seeking contemporary holiday content alongside traditional favorites.

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In a fresh twist for the holiday block, Freeform is introducing "Mickey's Home Alone" as a world premiere on December 14 at 2:00 p.m. EST/PST. This new entry joins the ranks of classic home invasion comedies but offers a unique Disney-themed perspective that aligns with the channel's brand identity and appeals to long-time fans of Mickey Mouse adventures.

Reality Competition Takes Center Stage

Adding a competitive element to the seasonal viewing, "That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition - Sleigh the Family Room!" premieres on December 3 at 10:00 p.m. EST/PST. The episode pits Team English Christmas against Team Retro Holiday in a challenge to hunt for vintage treasures and transform empty spaces into jolly family rooms.

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This format introduces a reality television dynamic rarely seen in traditional holiday movie marathons. Viewers can expect to see design transformations and shopping strategies unfold over the course of the hour-long special, providing both inspiration and entertainment for those looking to decorate their own homes during the festive period.

Classic Films and Extended Schedule

The core of the broadcast relies heavily on beloved animated and live-action staples including Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Frozen," and "Disney's A Christmas Carol." These titles are scheduled for repeated airings throughout the month, ensuring that casual viewers have ample opportunity to catch their favorite stories regardless of their specific viewing times.

Additional classics such as "Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" trilogy, and "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) dominate the daytime and evening slots. Specific dates like December 21 feature multiple showings of "Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas" and "Arthur Christmas," while December 23 includes "Frosty the Snowman" and "Toy Story That Time Forgot" to round out the final days of the celebration before the year ends.