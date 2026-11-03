Freeform Unveils Massive 25 Days of Christmas Schedule With Jonas Brothers Premiere and Frozen Returns

Freeform launches its 25 Days of Christmas event with new premieres like Mickey's Home Alone and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie across December.

Freeform has officially unveiled the comprehensive programming schedule for its annual 25 Days of Christmas event, kicking off on Tuesday, December 1. The network confirmed that the month-long celebration will feature a robust mix of beloved holiday classics and fresh Freeform premieres designed to capture seasonal magic for families and fans of Disney content.

The centerpiece of this year's festive lineup includes several high-profile debuts that mark their first time airing on the channel. Mickey's Home Alone makes its Freeform premiere on Wednesday, December 2, offering a unique crossover twist for fans of the iconic holiday franchise. Additionally, the Jonas Brothers bring their unique holiday spirit with the Freeform premiere of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Sunday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST.

Also read Major Holiday Movie Releases and Cast Updates for November and December 2026

Adding a competitive and lifestyle element to the holiday schedule is That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition - Sleigh the Family Room! This special event pits Team English Christmas against Team Retro Holiday as they hunt for vintage treasures to transform empty spaces into jolly family rooms. The premiere of this home transformation series is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 at 10:00 p.m. EST/PST.

Freeform continues to rely on its strong inventory of animated favorites, with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas appearing multiple times throughout the schedule. The film is set to air on Sunday, December 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST/PST and again later that evening. Disney's A Christmas Carol is also heavily featured, with airings on Monday, December 1 at 1:45 p.m. EST/PST and subsequent showings on Wednesday, December 9 at 8:55 p.m. EST/PST.

Advertisement

The schedule highlights the enduring popularity of the Ice Age franchise with the Freeform premiere of Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas on Wednesday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m. EST/PST. This premiere is followed by other animated staples such as Arthur Christmas and Toy Story That Time Forgot, which are scheduled for later in the month. The inclusion of these titles underscores Freeform's strategy of mixing newer holiday-specific episodes with established animated hits to maintain broad appeal.

For audiences preferring traditional live-action holiday movies, the schedule provides extensive coverage of the Home Alone series. Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are scheduled to air on multiple dates, including a significant slot for Home Alone 2 on Thursday, December 3 at 7:25 p.m. EST/PST. The network ensures that fans of the McCallister family saga have ample viewing options across different times of the day.

Furthermore, the Santa Clause franchise remains a cornerstone of the holiday lineup, with The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause appearing on various days. Viewers can catch this installment on Wednesday, December 2 at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST and again on Friday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. EST/PST. The schedule also includes The Santa Clause 2 and other related specials, creating a comprehensive block of Santa-themed entertainment that spans the entire duration of the event.

Beyond the major franchises, Freeform is rounding out the 25 Days of Christmas with a diverse array of other holiday classics and special presentations. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) is scheduled to air on Thursday, December 3 at 7:30 a.m. EST/PST, with repeated airings later in the day to accommodate different viewing schedules. The event also features Noelle (2019) on Monday, December 1 at 8:55 p.m. EST/PST, adding a modern Disney production to the mix of seasonal offerings.

Advertisement

Additional highlights include Frozen II (Disney Animated) on Friday, December 4 at 8:25 p.m. EST/PST and Miracle on 34th Street (1994) on Tuesday, December 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST/PST. The event concludes with Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (2026) scheduled for Wednesday, December 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST/PST, providing a grand finale to the month-long celebration.

This extensive programming block ensures that Freeform remains a primary destination for holiday entertainment across all demographics. The network has curated a dense schedule that repeats popular titles throughout the week, allowing viewers to tune in at their convenience. From early morning cartoons to late-night movie marathons, the 25 Days of Christmas offers continuous festive content for households nationwide.