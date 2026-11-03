Freeform 25 Days of Christmas 2026 Schedule and Premieres

Freeform returns with its annual 25 Days of Christmas event in December 2026, featuring world premieres of Mickey's Home Alone and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

Freeform is officially launching its highly anticipated annual programming block, the 25 Days of Christmas, during December 2026. The network aims to bring festive cheer to viewers with a month-long lineup of holiday classics, animated features, and new premieres designed to celebrate the winter season.

Premiere Highlights and New Content

Among the notable additions to the schedule, Disney introduces Mickey's Home Alone, which will have its Freeform premiere on December 22. This special presentation joins other returning fan favorites, including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Frozen, ensuring a mix of nostalgic and family-friendly content for all ages.

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Music stars the Jonas Brothers also bring their holiday spirit with the premiere of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on December 7. This new addition to the lineup is designed to attract fans of the group while complementing the broader theme of holiday entertainment that Freeform has established over previous years.

Viewers interested in lifestyle and home improvement can look forward to That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition - Sleigh the Family Room! The special, featuring a competition between Team English Christmas and Team Retro Holiday, will premiere on December 3. The teams will hunt for vintage treasures to transform empty spaces into festive family rooms.

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Classic Favorites and Movie Lineup

The schedule is heavily populated with beloved holiday films that have become staples of the season. Disney's A Christmas Carol appears multiple times throughout the event, including airings on December 2 and December 22. The film is often paired with other holiday staples to create marathon viewing opportunities for families.

Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, are featured extensively across the month. Viewers can catch these movies on various dates, including December 19 and December 22. The repeated airings ensure that audiences have multiple opportunities to watch these classic comedies during the busy holiday period.

The Santa Clause franchise also receives significant attention, with The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause airing on December 19 and December 23. Earlier entries like The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2 are also included in the rotation, providing a comprehensive look at the popular film series.

Diverse Genre Offerings and Special Events

Freeform offers a wide variety of content beyond live-action movies, including animated specials and series. Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas will have its Freeform premiere on December 20, adding to the slate of animated holiday entertainment. This is complemented by Arthur Christmas, which airs on the same day and offers another family-friendly animated option.

Animation lovers will also find Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) scheduled for multiple time slots across several days, including December 21 and December 23. The film's popularity is reflected in its frequent reappearance in the lineup, catering to a broad audience demographic.

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Other notable animated and special events include The Little Drummer Boy (1968), The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, and Toy Story That Time Forgot. These titles add depth to the schedule, offering shorter formats and different storytelling styles alongside the major feature films. The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is also scheduled for December 23, rounding out the diverse array of holiday content.

Viewing Guide and Event Timeline

The event runs continuously through the month, with specific air times provided for each programming slot. Viewers can expect a structured schedule that allows for planning around work and family obligations. The inclusion of morning, afternoon, and evening slots ensures that there is something available for every time of day.

Key dates for premieres include December 3 for the Lara Spencer special, December 7 for the Jonas Brothers movie, December 20 for the Ice Age premiere, and December 22 for Mickey's Home Alone. These dates mark the introduction of new content to the established holiday lineup, providing fresh material for regular viewers.

Freeform's commitment to this annual event highlights the network's focus on family-oriented programming during the holiday season. By combining new premieres with a robust library of classics, the network aims to serve as a go-to destination for holiday entertainment. The detailed scheduling allows subscribers and cord-cutters alike to plan their viewing experience in advance.