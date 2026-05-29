Freedom 250: what attendees can expect as artists pull out

This is what we know about the Great American State Fair, from themes and activations to remaining performers on the bill.

is the official commemoration of America’s semi quincentennial. It will encompass a number of nationwide celebrations, exhibitions, concerts, sporting events, parades, and historical initiatives coordinated by the White House.

One of these events is the Great American State Fair, where, to mark America’s 250th birthday, the National Mall will transform into a World Fair. Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, previously said of the event,"As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, the National Mall will once again serve as the stage for telling our nation’s story.

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Great American State Fair will bring all 56 states and territories together in one place, showcasing the people, landscapes, and traditions that define this country.

" Freedom 250 event is tied to an executive order, signed by Trump shortly after he began his second term in office, which created the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday to plan and coordinate federal anniversary events. The administration went on to launch Freedom 250 as the primary initiative and branding arm associated with those efforts.

"Freedom 250 is a nonpartisan 501 dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation’s 250th anniversary. Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans—welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America.

"The Great American State Fair will run from June 25 to July 10 and span from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. Organizers describe it as a World’s Fair-style gathering bringing together representatives from all U.S. states and territories. The fair will feature a 110-foot Ferris wheel, a newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel, hands-on activations, military demonstrations, educational programming and experiences from every state and territory.

Friday, June 26: Land & ProsperityMonday June 29: Everyday Health and Well-BeingThursday, July 2: Horsepower of AmericaSunday, July 5: Heritage & LegacyWednesday, July 8: Family Life and Community SupportAdmission to the even is free, but organizers advise registration in advance. Several artists have now distanced themselves from the event. Morris Day and the Time posted on social media that they would not perform at the event, despite being listed.

Young MC followed, saying that performers had not been informed of any political associations and that he did not want to participate in something that felt"politically charged.

" Members of Milli Vanilli also said they had not been contacted at all and were surprised to see their names listed. Later, The Commodores announced they would not take part, emphasizing that they avoid public affiliation with any political party. Country singer Martina McBride withdrew as well, saying she had been assured the event was nonpartisan but later learned that was not the case. Bret Michaels has also confirmed that he will no longer be performing.

Organizers have also indicated that additional performers will be announced as the lineup continues to be finalized, and they are reminding artists that theat the White House on Flag Day, June 14, as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations.





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