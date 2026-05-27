Freedom 250 Launches Free FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone on National Mall

Freedom 250 announces a free FIFA World Cup 2026 fan experience on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., running from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with live match viewing, cultural showcases, food, and family activities as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.

Freedom 250 , a national non-partisan organization leading the celebration of the United States 250th birthday, has announced a free FIFA World Cup 2026 fan experience on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

This fan zone, officially named the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone Washington D.C. , will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and is designed to bring together Americans and international visitors through live match screenings, cultural showcases, food, music, and family-friendly activities.

The event is part of Freedom 250 broader mission to unite the nation and welcome the world during the anniversary year, operating in partnership with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. The fan zone will be located on the National Mall between 3rd and 4th Streets, offering free general admission with advance registration. The fan zone schedule is carefully planned to maximize viewership while respecting local hours.

During the group stage from June 11 to June 27, matches beginning after 7 p.m. Eastern will not be shown, except for all United States matches, which will be broadcast regardless of time. From June 28 through July 19, during the knockout rounds, all matches will be shown irrespective of the hour. On July 4, Independence Day, the fan zone will extend its hours until midnight.

The opening day on June 11 will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring a 3 p.m. match. Other key U.S. matches include June 12 at 9 p.m. and June 19 at 3 p.m. In July, the fan zone will show knockout matches, with specific closures on July 8, 12, 13, 16, and 17.

It will reopen for the bronze final on July 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and for the final on July 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. These hours ensure fans can enjoy the pinnacle of the tournament while maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere. The fan experience will include more than just match viewing; it will feature interactive exhibits, youth programming, cultural showcases, and diverse food options highlighting global cuisines.

Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach emphasized the symbolic importance of hosting the fan zone in the shadow of America most iconic monuments, stating that it will be a place where people from every corner of the globe come together through sport, freedom, and shared human experience. FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the partnership as a reflection of the global spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026, connecting the tournament with America 250th anniversary through football, culture, and community.

Additional details, including participating partners, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule is available for reference, and fans are encouraged to register for free admission to this historic event on the National Mall





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