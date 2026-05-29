Freedom 250 Concert in Chaos as Multiple Performers Drop Out

The Donald Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 concert is in chaos after multiple performers announced that they would not be performing at the event. Morris Day, Young MC, and The Commodores are among those who have dropped out of the concert, citing concerns over Trump's connection to the event. Despite claims of non-partisanship, the event has been described as Trump-backed by some, leading to a backlash from artists who feel misled.

The Donald Trump -affiliated Freedom 250 concert was thrown into chaos this week when multiple performers announced that they were dropping out of the show. On Wednesday, Freedom 250 - which claims to be non-partisan - announced a concert lineup celebrating the United States of America's 250th birthday that included a hodgepodge of artists including Morris Day and the Time, Vanilla Ice, Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Milli Vanilli, funk legends The Commodores , Bret Michaels and Young MC, among others.

But almost as soon as the lineup was announced, artists began vocally declaring that they would not perform at the event - which is to be held at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC - with some even claiming that they were misled about Trump's connection to the concert. Morris Day announced Wednesday on Instagram that 'It's a no for me,' while Young MC and William King of The Commodores also made clear that they wouldn't be performing at Freedom 250, which will also feature a UFC fight held on the White House's South Lawn.

But even as some artists rushed to sever any ties with the concert, others, including Vanilla Ice, clarified that they were still on for the show. The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House and to representatives for Day, The Commodores, Young MC and Milli Vanilli to request comment.

The Donald Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 concert was thrown into chaos this week when multiple performers announced that they were dropping out of the show, including Morris Day (L); seen performing with Morris Day and the Time in May 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana But even as some artists rushed to sever any ties with the concert, others, including Vanilla Ice, clarified that they were still on for the show; Vanilla Ice is pictured in 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Donald Trump signed an executive order in January 2025 creating the White House Task Force on Celebrating America's 250th Birthday.

He named himself chair and appointed Vice President J. D. Vance as vice chair; pictured Wednesday in Washington, DC In his Instagram post on Wednesday, Morris Day shared a graphic stating, 'Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the Great American State Fair.

' The Commodores subsequently announced that they would not be performing at Freedom 250. 'Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party,' the funk act said in a statement on Instagram. 'We support the betterment of all Americans.

' Read More UFC White House arena begins to take shape on South Lawn ahead of historic event on Trump's birthday William King, a co-founding member and multi-instrumentalist for The Commodores, confirmed in a phone call to Rolling Stone that they would not be featured at the concert. Young MC went on to join the chorus of artists distancing themselves from the event in a post on Facebook.

'I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT,' he wrote. The rapper (born Marvin Young) went on to claim that 'The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event.

' 'And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed,' he continued. 'I hope to perform in DC in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged. ' In his Instagram post on Wednesday, Morris Day shared a graphic stating, 'Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the Great American State Fair,' adding, 'It's a no for me.

' The Commodores subsequently announced that they would not be performing at Freedom 250. William King, a co-founding member and multi-instrumentalist for The Commodores, confirmed in a phone call to Rolling Stone that they would not be featured at the concert; King is pictured in 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Young MC went on to join the chorus of artists distancing themselves from the event in a post on Facebook.

The rapper (born Marvin Young) went on to claim that 'The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,' Young MC clarified how his name came to be associated with Freedom 250 and called it a 'bait-and-switch' scheme in an interview with Vibe on Thursday.

'I had no clue it was considered a Trump-backed event, so that was new to me,' he said. 'My whole thing was tell me what the event is, what it's about, who you are, and then give me the choice of whether I want to do the event or not. ' I was never given that choice. 'I was told one thing, and then it was a bait-and-switch,' Young MC alleged.

'All the comments I've seen from the artists that have dropped out thought it was supposed to be a regular show in DC.





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