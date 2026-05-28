Free XRP Airdrop Announced for Tokyo Investment Seminar

SBI Global Asset Management and the Yomiuri Shimbun Group Headquarters are teaming up to host a free investment seminar in Tokyo on June 30.

SBI Global Asset Management and the Yomiuri Shimbun Group Headquarters are teaming up to host a free investment seminar in Tokyo on June 30.a joint, free-to-attend seminar featuring a unique cryptocurrency incentive for in-person attendees.

The event, titled"In a turbulent world and rising markets, what should investors be thinking now?

", is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at the Yomiuri Otemachi Hall in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Organizers are actively encouraging traditional investors to explore digital assets as a starting point for modern portfolio diversification. To lower the barrier to entry, SBI VC Trade is sponsoring a cryptocurrency giveaway where every physical visitor will receive 1,000 yen worth of XRP, which requires an active SBI VC Trade account.

In addition to the digital assets, those attending in person will be treated to complimentary light refreshments and a chance to win exclusive merchandise from"Neko Pitcher," the popular manga currently serialized in the Sunday edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun. The seminar aims to address the apparent paradox of rising financial markets against a backdrop of global geopolitical and economic instability.

The program is split into two core sessions, beginning with a macro perspective delivered by Tomoya Asakura, President and CEO of SBI Global Asset Management. As a prominent figure in Japanese finance and an author of numerous asset management books, Asakura will dissect why markets continue to rise in today's unstable environment and outline the vital perspectives individual investors must understand. The second half of the event will shift to a practical discussion on long-term wealth building.

Asakura will be joined on stage by popular media talent and essayist Sayaka Aoki, who has been documenting her personal financial journey in the Yomiuri Shimbun’s monthly column"Sayaka Aoki Learns About Money.

"The seminar is completely free to attend, pre-registration is strictly required. The event will open its doors at 18:00, with the main presentation running from 19:00 to 20:30. The organizers will also stream the sessions online for remote viewers, but the XRP airdrop and physical perks are strictly limited to the 333 attendees permitted inside the hall. Cooperating partners supporting the initiative alongside the main co-sponsors include SBI Securities, SBI Asset Management, SBI VC Trade, and Wealth Advisor.





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