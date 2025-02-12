Free Weddings Offered in Dallas County on Valentine's Day

Dallas County's 101st Civil District Court is hosting free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day, allowing couples to celebrate their love without breaking the bank.

Valentine's Day balloons and chocolates are displayed at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)In a heartwarming gesture for couples seeking a budget-friendly way to celebrate their love, Dallas County 's 101st Civil District Court is hosting free wedding ceremonies this Friday, February 14th, on Valentine's Day. The mass marriage event, scheduled from noon to 4:15 p.m.

, welcomes couples exchanging vows for the very first time, as well as those looking to renew their commitment to each other. Couples planning to marry for the first time are required to obtain a valid Texas marriage license at least 72 hours prior to the ceremony. The license can be obtained at the Records Building located at 500 Elm Street, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the day of the ceremony, couples must present their marriage license.The 101st District Court, where the ceremonies will be held, is situated on the sixth floor west of the George L. Allen, Sr. Courthouse at 600 Commerce Street. This special Valentine's Day event offers an opportunity for couples to celebrate their love in a meaningful and memorable way at no cost





