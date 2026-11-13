Free Webinar on Building Executive Function Skills in Neurodivergent Students

Join a free webinar on December 9, 2026, led by Dr. Lauren Kenworthy to learn about the Unstuck framework. This neurodiversity-affirming approach helps educators, parents, and therapists support autistic and ADHD individuals by reframing executive function challenges and implementing practical environmental adjustments in everyday settings.

Register below for this webinar on building executive function skills in neurodivergent students on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 1pm ET. Sign up and you will receive the free webinar replay link as well!

Reserve your spot in this free webinar, and get the event replay link plus a 15% discount to ADDitude magazineExecutive functions are the brain-based skills that help us manage everyday life, including planning, organizing, shifting gears, regulating emotions, getting started on tasks, and keeping track of information. EF differences are common among autistic individuals andToo often, EF challenges are misunderstood as laziness, lack of motivation, stubbornness, or “not trying hard enough.

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” In fact, mostwant to meet expectations but find themselves overwhelmed, stuck, shut down, or unable to access the skills they need in the moment. , a research-supported, neurodiversity-affirming approach to building EF skills. It starts by building understanding of the cognitive basis of EF differences that drive strengths, like persistence, as well as difficulties, like getting stuck. And it reframes EF challenges by changing the setting or demand as well as by teaching a new skill.

Designed to be practical and easy to use, Unstuck can be implemented by educators, therapists, parents, and support professionals without specialized training. The strategies fit naturally into everyday routines at home, school, clinic, and community settings. Explore simple environmental supports and accommodations that can reduce stress and increase successHave a question for our expert? Lauren Kenworthy, Ph.

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D., is a clinical neuropsychologist, researcher, and advocate who has spent her career helping people better understand and support executive functioning differences in autism, ADHD, and other forms of neurodivergence. Her work focuses on practical strategies that help people manage everyday challenges such as organization, flexibility, planning, emotional regulation, and problem-solving, while building on individual strengths. ), one of the most widely used tools for understanding executive functioning across home and school settings.

She is also a co-creator of, a series of evidence-based programs designed to help neurodivergent children, teens, and young adults build flexibility, goal-setting, and independence skills. A passionate believer in translating research into real-world impact, Dr. Kenworthy has authored more than 120 scientific publications and led federally funded research on autism, ADHD, and executive functioning for over three decades.

Her work emphasizes partnering with neurodivergent individuals, families, educators, therapists, and community organizations to develop supports that are both effective and practical in daily life. She is a sought-after speaker who has presented internationally on neurodiversity, executive functioning, and evidence-based supports. Dr. Kenworthy is Chief of Neuropsychology at Children’s National Hospital and a Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, and Psychiatry at the, and completed advanced clinical training at Harvard Medical School, Boston Children’s Hospital, Johns Hopkins, and Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital.