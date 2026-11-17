Learn how to acquire permanent free vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 without spending currency. This guide details cars, bikes, and trucks obtainable through specific quests.

Players traversing the dystopian landscape of Night City can access a wide variety of transportation options, ranging from makeshift dune buggies to high-end replicas of the Bugatti Veyron. While exploring the city on foot reveals the most intricate interiors and hidden narrative details, driving through the dense traffic networks offers a distinct satisfaction. Acquiring these vehicles typically requires significant financial investment, with some models costing well over one million Eddies. However, the game design allows characters to obtain permanent rides at no cost through specific questlines and narrative choices.

The Hella EC-D I360 Starter Ride

V receives the Hella EC-D I360 shortly after completing the initial main story missions. This vehicle serves as an entry-level transport that allows V to navigate early areas of the map efficiently. The system mirrors mechanics found in other open-world titles like Grand Theft Auto, where V can summon a personal vehicle anywhere on the map via a dedicated command. This summoning feature is disabled only if the car is totaled or if the vehicle was recently stolen rather than acquired permanently.

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At the beginning of Act 2, V's first car is involved in an accident that temporarily totals the vehicle. Players must wait for a specific countdown timer to expire before repairs are completed and the car can be summoned again. This early ride establishes the baseline for personal transportation before V unlocks more advanced options later in the campaign.

Jackie Welles Nazare Arch Motorcycle

Upon reaching the start of Act 2, V inherits Jackie Welles motorcycle, a Nazare Arch, through the quest named Heroes. This inheritance occurs regardless of the player's previous narrative decisions, ensuring a guaranteed motorcycle addition to the garage. For players who selected the Nomad lifepath during character creation, the game provides the Tuned version of this motorcycle instead. This variation offers enhanced performance specs compared to the standard model inherited by other lifepaths.

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Additionally, V can influence the condition of this bike before taking possession. If V possesses a Technical Attribute of six, a special dialogue option becomes available during the main mission The Pickup. Selecting this option prompts Jackie to update the motorcycle prior to the end of the Heroes quest. As of the Phantom Liberty DLC release, new players starting with the expansion option receive the motorcycle regardless of the chosen lifepath.

Panam Palmer and Delamain Taxis

Completing the main story quest Life During Wartime grants V a free Brennan Apollo Scorpion motorcycle. This mission involves assisting Panam Palmer on a daring operation, rewarding the player with a vehicle that previously belonged to Scorpion, a member of the Aldecaldos Nomad clan. Progressing through the main storyline to locate the Nomads on the outskirts of Night City is the only requirement to secure this bike permanently.

Another premium vehicle, the Delamain No. 21, becomes available after completing all seven Epistrophy missions. These missions require V to track down seven rogue Delamain taxis scattered across the city. Returning to Delamain Headquarters after finding all units unlocks the subsequent mission, Don't Lose Your Mind. Completing this task rewards V with the fancy cab, with the vehicle's specific name changing based on whether the core is hacked or destroyed during the finale.

Special Narrative Rewards

The Porsche 911 II 930 Turbo is one of the few real-world car models available in the game. V can acquire this luxury vehicle during the Chippin In mission, which follows V on a journey with Johnny Silverhand. The acquisition depends entirely on a specific dialogue choice made when encountering a character named Grayson. Selecting the dialogue option Got lucky today ensures Grayson survives the encounter, which directly rewards V with the new car.

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The Thornton Mackinaw truck is accessible through the side-job The Beast In Me. This quest becomes available after the main mission Double Life, triggering a call from Claire, a bartender at the Afterlife. This job introduces V to Night City's underground racing scene, and completing the associated challenges with specific dialogue choices results in the permanent addition of this massive truck to V's garage.