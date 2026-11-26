As Akron Police Lt. Michael encourages people to stay alert as they’re traveling, The Getaway Pub is preparing to welcome dozens to the bar’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

AKRON, Ohio — It’s that time of year when Akron Lt. Michael Murphy said he and his team see a lot of accidents on the road, so he encourages people to stay alert as they’re traveling this Thanksgiving weekend.

“We just want everyone to be able to enjoy the holiday and get through a weekend without any significant incidents,” said Murphy. “We would like to everyone make it home safe and be able to celebrate with their family and friends, and we’ll be able to enforce and respond to calls as needed.

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” In the meantime, Tracy Phillips at The Getaway Pub on North Portage Path in Akron invites the community to enjoy a free meal at the bar’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Phillips says the dinner should be ready for customers around 4:00 p.m. “It’s a fun time. We enjoy it so much, and I do too because I feel like I’m giving back to somebody,” said Phillips. Even bartender Autumn Moody feels like she’s making an impact.