Free streaming of Judge Dredd on Plex: A cultural significance cult classic from 2012

Judge Dredd, a long-awaited adaptation of the classic 2000 AD character, was released in 2012. The film has been praised by critics but flopped commercially, making a budget of $41 million. Despite this, it has since developed a cult following and will be available for free streaming on Plex from June 1. The film is known for its comic-accurate portrayal of the character and its stylish action scenes.

Though comic book movies and superhero adaptations obviously arrived before the turn of the century, they were few and far between. It meant that for every release that we got, there were at least three or four films that are barely even worth mentioning in the same breath.

However, after the year 2000, it was kicked into overdrive, not only delivering the feature film franchise but also the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now the DCU. These franchises have completely changed the trajectory of comic book adaptations, making them not only a staple of Hollywood but also giving us some of the best movies of our time.

Although comic book movies that don't fit into a grandiose film franchise or didn't make a billion dollars at the box office, they're still culturally significant for their sheer entertainment value. Among those films is one of the very best of the genre, 2012's Judge Dredd, a long-awaited adaptation of the classic 2000 AD character that was comic-accurate. The film has been a flop upon release but has since become a fan favorite.

On June 1, Plex will have a host of new movies available for free streaming, including the long-awaited Judge Dredd





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